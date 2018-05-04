Meet the celebrities who support Trump

Talking to TMZ after the fallout this former WWE star had with the organization after using a racial slur, Hulk Hogan was positive about the now-president and expressed his interest in being Trump’s running mate. (He also refused to say which presidential candidate he’d want to face in the ring.)

During an episode of Bravo’s Watch What Happens Live, this Real Housewives of New Jersey star told Andy Cohen that she would “of course” vote for Trump. “I think he’s amazing. I think he’ll make a great president,” she told Cohen before expressing shock over the host’s announcement that though he hadn’t decided who to vote for, it probably wouldn’t be Trump.

It may come as a slight surprise that Kid Rock added himself to the list of celebrities who support Trump after rallying for Mitt Romney in 2012 — complete with a song that went “They say Obama is lyin'/ That's why I’m voting for Romney and Ryan” — but apparently as of early 2016 the rocker’s “digging Trump.” After criticizing politicians on both sides in an interview with Rolling Stone , he summarized his choice: “My feeling: let the motherf*cking business guy run [the country] like a f*cking business.”

"Finding out Paul O'Neill supports Trump is like finding out Santa brings toys to ISIS," tweeted "Saturday Night Live" Weekend Update writer Peter Schultz after the former Yankee star appeared at Trump National Golf Club to endorse then-GOP presidential front-runner Trump. Although the endorsement was far from strong, it was solid enough to earn an “I love you” from Trump. When asked by Trump at the news conference whether the former athlete endorses him, O’Neill appeared to respond, “I’m here.”

License to Kill, The Goonies and Die Hard actor Robert Davi is not only a celeb who supports Trump but also the author of his very own column on the far-right website Breitbart. He also appeared at a CPAC conference in early 2017 at which he declared Donald Trump the “force of nature” America needs to move past globalist policies that, in his opinion, have been holding the country back.

Whether you know him as a Yankees player or a contestant on Dancing with the Stars season 26 , add him to your mental list of celebrities who support Trump. "I want (Trump) for president," Damon told the Daily News . "I'm a Trump fan ever since I met him seven or eight years ago. Everything he does, he does first-class — his hotels, his businesses, his golf courses. The issues all the other politicians failed to discuss, (Trump) is bringing us up to speed." He also stood by Trump’s controversial plan for a border wall, explaining, “He just wants people to come into this country legally and fill out the proper paperwork. That's how I'm viewing it.”

After the Republican field was narrowed down to Trump, this actor, known for playing that ultra-famous superhero on “New Adventures of Superman,” threw his weight behind the now-president. “I’m not voting Bernie Sanders and I’m not voting for Hillary Clinton, so I guess that makes me a Trump guy,” the actor told Fox News , though he did admit that at first Trump “didn’t have me convinced.” Before that, however, he told The Hollywood Reporter , “I'm not a Trump guy, but I do like what he's done with political speak. He's changed the conversation quite a bit. It's interesting to watch that happen. If I had to vote today, I would vote for Ted Cruz.”

This “Happy Days” and “Joanie Loves Chachi” actor jumped on the pro-Trump train early, endsoring The Donald for president based on his signature communication style. “He speaks like I speak,” Baio explained to Fox News’ Judge Jeanine Pirro, adding, “he communicates with people very well. I want him, as any one person can do, to go into Washington and blow it up.” He also made it clear that Trump’s future aggressive tactic would fly for him. “We need somebody to relentlessly, relentlessly attack Hillary,” Baio said. “It’s the only way we’re going to win. I’m trying to be a classy guy, but to win elections nowadays, the Democrats and liberals attack viciously.”

This Clueless actress like totally supports the president. Dash has previously voiced her support for number 45 and took to Twitter to offer to kick protesters off the White House lawn for Trump, but her support isn’t just vocal (or written, as it were). The actress has also donated money to the Great America PAC , a super PAC that claimed to be the leading outside group supporting Trump.

This one’s certainly no secret. Although Roseanne Barr recently got a lot of attention when Trump praised the Roseanne reboot on Twitter, the actress has been a supporter of the now-president for some time. Although she deleted her Twitter history back in December, it previously hosted multiple posts supporting Trump and spreading right-wing conspiracy theories like Pizzagate.

Baffling many of his friends and followers, Kanye reinstated his refunct Twitter account to announce a new book, share some at times confusing philosophy and express support for Trump.

It’s not an official endorsement, but Simmons is one of the celebrities who support Trump. "He is the truest political animal I've ever seen onstage," the Kiss band member told Rolling Stone . Even though Simmon pointed out in the interview that he’s not saying he supports Trump, his praise says otherwise. While Simmons recognizes that Trump “has said some very vile, unkind things,” and that they disagree on some issues, the famous musician also says “he's good for the political system.”

Known for movies such as Anaconda (1997), Midnight Cowboy (1969) and Transformers (2007), but perhaps best recognized as Angelina Jolie’s father, Voight stands in stark contrast to his daughter as a celebrity who supports Trump. The statement he issued to right-wing site Breitbart endorsing Trump claimed that he “can say, without hesitation, that Donald is funny, playful, and colorful, but most of all, he is honest,” and that Trump’s the only candidate who could “bring this country back to prosperity.”

This Cheers star took to Fox News (where else?) to announce his support for Trump back in May 2016. “The only candidate out there is Donald Trump, for me, because he's a builder," the actor explained of his endorsement. “He understands better than anybody that if we lose the people — average age is 58 years old by the way of people that actually know how to build things — once they're gone, they're gone and we don't have anybody comin' up behind them."

Hollywood has a reputation for being liberal, but that doesn’t mean there aren’t plenty of celebrities who support Trump.

We were all reminded this recently when Kanye West reinstated his refunct Twitter account, announced he was writing a mostly freeform “book” and express his support for number 45. That’s right, you can now count Kanye among the number of celebrities who support Trump. Other celebrities didn’t take the news so well, texting him privately about it (he later made them public by tweeting the exchanges anyway), then there was Chance the Rapper’s reaction.

He stood by Kanye’s right to express whatever he wanted on the social media platform, a supportive tweet that Trump misconstrued as a semi-endorsement. Chance the Rapper quickly made it clear that, though he stands by Yeezy’s right to tweet whatever his heart desires, you can’t add him after Kanye to the list the celebrities who support Trump.

So what does that list look like? We went ahead and started compiling as many celebs who support Trump as we could find. It’s a longer list than you might think, and we’re including people who, though they haven’t official endorsed him, have given interviews praising Trump and his controversial practices and policies.

Some of these names won’t surprise you. After the president called her personally to congratulate her on the success of the Roseanne reboot, it’s pretty obvious that you can count Roseanne as one of the celebrities who support Trump. Other you’ll be able to guess based purely on their publicly expressed disdain for Trump’s opponent in the 2016 presidential election, Hillary Clinton. Nevertheless, there are celebs who support Trump that will shock you — and the list just keeps getting longer.

