Chuck Schumer used Melania's Be Best campaign to troll Trump

First lady Melania Trump gave Sen. Chuck Schumer an efficient clapback to President Trump when he revived one of his pejorative nicknames for the Congressman on Thursday.

On Monday morning, Trump criticized Schumer for opposing his withdrawal from the Iran nuclear deal, tweeting: "Senator Cryin’ Chuck Schumer fought hard against the Bad Iran Deal, even going at it with President Obama, & then Voted AGAINST it! Now he says I should not have terminated the deal — but he doesn’t really believe that! Same with Comey. Thought he was terrible until I fired him!"

Senator Cryin’ Chuck Schumer fought hard against the Bad Iran Deal, even going at it with President Obama, & then Voted AGAINST it! Now he says I should not have terminated the deal - but he doesn’t really believe that! Same with Comey. Thought he was terrible until I fired him! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 10, 2018

To which Schumer replied simply: "#BeBest."

The reference was to Melania Trump's newly unveiled child-development campaign by the name. One of its goals is to encourage kids to be more considerate online, and to use language "with respect and compassion."

"When children learn positive online behaviors early-on, social media can be used in productive ways and can effect positive change," read the May 7 statement from the first lady's office about the program. "Mrs. Trump believes that children should be both seen and heard, and it is our responsibility as adults to educate and reinforce to them that when they are using their voices — whether verbally or online — they must choose their words wisely and speak with respect and compassion."

The other aims of the first lady's program are to address the opioid crisis and promote healthy living.

Schumer's riposte was preceded by Melania Trump's self-own, which became apparent in the hours following the program's launch on Monday. Her office circulated a pamphlet under her byline about ensuring child safety online. When it was reported that the booklet was copied from one that had been circulated by the FTC during the Obama administration, the White House changed the attribution to "a Federal Trade Commission booklet, promoted by First Lady Melania Trump."