Does Trump love Trump as much as Kanye loves Kanye? President admires himself on camera

President Trump engaged in a bit of self-love when starting his speech at the Conservative Political Action Conference on Friday.

As he took the podium, Trump noticed his image on a TV screen and said, "What a nice picture that is. Look at that — I’d love to watch that guy speak." He then turned around, showed the audience the back of his head and made motions like he was fixing his hair. "I try like hell to hide that bald spot, folks, I work hard at it," he said. "Doesn't look bad. Hey, we’re hanging in there folks. Together we are hanging in."

It was a rare moment of self-deprecation from the president, who speaks primarily in superlatives about himself and his presidency. He that and more in the 75-minute, off-script speech that could have been transcribed from a campaign rally. He referred to "crooked" Hillary Clinton that drew chants of "Lock her up" from the crowd, mocked the "fake news," criticized the idea of schools as gun-free zones as dangerous to kids and recited the poem "The Snake" as a xenophobic parable about the dangers of immigration.

But the most immediately viral moment was the hair, which has been in the news itself recently. On Feb. 5, video circulated on social media of Trump's hair blowing forward as he ascended the stairs to Air Force One. It appeared to drift off the back of his head in one piece. Eagle-eyed observers spotted what appeared to be a vertical scar on the back of the president's head, which could indicate he underwent a scalp reduction to combat baldness. In 1990, ex-wife Ivanka Trump said that he had in fact undergone the procedure.

In his recent book "Fire & Fury," Michael Wolff revealed first daughter Ivanka Trump's take on her father's coif: "She often described the mechanics behind it to friends," wrote Wolff. "An absolutely clean pate — a contained island after scalp-reduction surgery — surrounded by a furry circle of hair around the sides and front, from which all ends are drawn up to meet in the center and then swept back and secured by a stiffening spray."

Although his doctors have said he takes the anti-baldness drug Propecia, Trump has denied undergoing any hair-replacement procedures.