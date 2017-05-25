Donald Trump and Melania together through the years

Donald Trump and Melania Trump during Second Annual Quill Awards Gala - Arrivals at Museum of Natural History in New York City.

Donald Trump and Melania Trump at "The Color Purple" Broadway Opening Night at The Broadway Theatre in New York City, December 2005.

NYC and Company Honors Leaders in Tourism at The Museum of Modern Art in New York City.

G&P Foundation for Cancer Research Salutes The World of Entertainment and Media at the 2003 Angel Ball at Marriott Marquis in New York City

Donald Trump and model Melania Knauss as they pose together at the Mar-a-Lago estate, Palm Beach, Florida, 1999.

Donald Trump and Melania Knauss during Grand Opening of "W" New York Hotel at the W Hotel, December 1998.

Donald Trump and Melania have been going strong since 2005, and you could say they're only getting stronger.

In January 2017, Donald Trump became the 45th President of the United States and his wife Melania Trump became the first lady.

But the couple that's come so far also has a rich backstory: Donald Trump and Melania began dating in the late 1990s and eventually married in January 2005. This is Trump’s third marriage. They have one son together, Barron, who was born on March 20, 2006.

In 1998, Donald Trump met Melania Knauss at a Fashion Week party. Trump was 52 at the time and Knauss was 28.

Trump, who was divorcing his second wife, Marla Maples, attended the event, saw Melania and asked for her number. Because Trump was already there with a date, Melania didn’t give him her number. "He wanted my number, but he was with a date, so of course I didn't give it to him," she in an interview with Harper's Bazaar. "I said, 'I am not giving you my number; you give me yours, and I will call you.' I wanted to see what kind of number he would give me — if it was a business number, what is this? I'm not doing business with you." Trump persisted and ended up giving her all of his phone numbers.

By 2001, Melania moved out of her one-bedroom apartment she was staying in for 2 1/2 years and moved into Trump Tower with Donald as their relationship became more serious.

In 2002, Donald and Melania flew to Slovenia to meet Melania’s parents, Viktor and Amalija Knavs. During an interview with Larry King in 2005, Trump tells King he “was there about 13 minutes.” According to the New Yorker, they landed in Ljubljana at 8 p.m., drove to have dinner with Melania’s parents and returned to the airport before midnight. He hasn’t been back since.

Donald proposed to Melania at the Met Gala in New York and gave her a $1.5 million, 15-carat diamond ring. In the interview with Larry King, Trump mentions he picked it out himself from Graff jewelry store.

Donald Trump told New York Magazine that he and Melania signed a prenuptial agreement.

By January of 2005, the two were ready to say “I do.” Donald Trump and Melania married in Palm Beach, Florida at Episcopal Church of Bethesda-by-the-Sea on January 22. At the time, he was 58 and she was 34. Their wedding reception was held at Mar-a-Lago.

In May, Donald Trump and Melania appeared on “Larry King Live” as newlyweds to talk about how they met, their wedding and their plans for the future.

Donald Trump and Melania on "Larry King Live" in 2005

On March 20, 2006, Melania gave birth to Barron. Barron Trump is Melania’s only child and Trump’s fifth child.

Donald Trump and Melania celebrated their 10-year wedding anniversary in 2015 and of course, Donald Trump had to celebrate big: according to Harper’s Bazaar, Trump bought her a 25-carat diamond ring. That year was also special for another reason: Trump announced he was going to run for president of the United States.

Fast forward to 2017. Donald Trump is President of the United States and Melania Trump is the nation’s first lady.

Donald Trump and Melania in 2018

Click through the slides in the gallery above to take a look back at their life together from 1998 to 2018.