A body language expert picks apart the Tiffany, Ivanka and Donald Trump dynamic

President Trump's daughters, Ivanka and Tiffany, made a rare joint appearance at his infrastructure speech in Ohio last week, and it was awkward.

The president, who clearly favors Ivanka and makes no attempt to hide it, introduced the women true to form: "Ivanka, who's working hard on infrastructure. Ivanka!" he said. "And Tiffany!"

Living life as a public afterthought might cause some to cut their losses for the relative pleasures of total anonymity. Yet Tiffany showed up and made an effort. That doesn't meant she felt comfortable or that the women were particularly good at hiding intrafamilial tensions, a body-language expert consulted by Elite Daily revealed.

Tiffany, 24, seemed "out of her element" in meeting and greeting people, seeming ill at ease as she sportingly shook hands and rested her palm on the occasional back. "It is not reciprocated as people seem to ignore her and don't pay any attention to her as they do to her sister Ivanka," says Dr. Lillian Glass. "Tiffany is so awkward and feels so uncomfortable, unlike her sister, who has a powerful walk — looks straight ahead with impeccable posture — while Tiffany shows insecure posture and body language as she hunches her shoulders and looks down."

Ivanka, 36, has been in the klieg lights her entire life, raised in New York as the child of Trump and his first wife, Ivana. Tiffany, however, was raised by her mother, Trump's second wife, Marla Maples, in California. The distance is still evident even when Tiffany is on the same stage as her father and older sister, says Glass. "It's obvious that [Donald's] negative feelings towards Tiffany's mother has leaked over to Tiffany, as she is clearly not his favorite. It seems he doesn't respect her as much as he does Ivanka."

That we know; the president said it himself. In an interview with Fox News on Election Day 2016, he claimed he was proud of Tiffany "to a lesser extent" than his other children.