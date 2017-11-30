Donald Trump suffers from psychosis and is a 'very sick man:' Psychiatrist

Dr. Lance Dodes believes people closest to Trump need to pay more attention to his mental health.

President Trump may be suffering from serious mental health issues and his current mental state poses an “enormous present danger,” according to at least one psychiatrist.

Dr. Lance Dodes, a member of the Boston Psychoanalytic Society and Institute and former assistant professor of psychiatry at Harvard Medical School provided his input on President Trump’s mental health during a news segment with MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell.

Dodes analysis comes after Trump’s recent retweets of anti-Muslim videos, his continuous denial of the Access Hollywood tape and his belief that former president Barack Obama was not born in the United States.

“I think its another example of his being close to psychosis when he is stressed,” he said to O’Donnell.

Dodes adds: “The simple explanation for it, which people don’t want to hear, is that he’s not in control of himself. This is what we mean when we say that somebody is becoming psychotic or is briefly psychotic."

It is Trump’s psychosis that makes him so dangerous, according to Dr. Dodes. He believes that especially due to Trump’s position of power coupled with his apparent mental health issues. Dodes believes that many of Trump's ideas that appear to make no sense come at a time when the president’s severely stressed and then he loses track of what actually happened.

“All of his delusional ideas come up when he is stressed in some way, and then he loses track of reality because it doesn’t fit what he needs to believe.”

The New York Times pointed out Trump once apologized for the 2005 Access Hollywood tape and said it was real, but recently said he’s not sure if the voice heard on the tape was his.

Dodes believes the people who are closest to Trump, those who are working within his administration need to pay closer attention to these inconsistencies with Trump’s thinking and start addressing his mental health issues.

“All those people who are now supporting Donald trump are kidding themselves if they think this is not an extreme, incapable, disordered sick individual," he said. "No one seems to want to accept that.”

Dodes is not the only person who has alluded to Trump’s possible mental health problems. MSNBC’s Morning Joe host Joe Scarborough revealed that people close to Trump once told him that Trump has entered “early stages of dementia.”

During a recent news segment, Scarborough argued that everyone around Trump knows he is unstable and that the 25th Amendment should be enforced to remove Trump from office because he is mentally unfit to be the president of the United States.

