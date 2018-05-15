Eric Trump follows in Donald's footsteps, virtually shuns wife and mom on Mother's Day

On Sunday, President Trump wished his late mother a happy Mother's Day but pointedly neglected to mention first lady Melania Trump or his other two babymamas.

The president's middle son, Eric, followed suit, not mentioning his mother, Ivanka, or wife, Lara. It was left to Lara to wish herself a happy Mother's Day on Instagram, posting a picture of herself with Eric and their infant son, along with the message, “I’m so lucky to celebrate #MothersDay with all my boys! #HappyMothersDay to all the incredible mamas out there!!"





Eric's discretion was a marked contrast to the rest of the adult Trump siblings, who commemorated the occasion with effusive messages on social media (as the prolific clan commemorates most occasions).

Donald Jr. tweeted an enthusiastic shout-out to his estranged wife, Vanessa, who filed for divorce last month. "Happy Mother’s day to the best mom in the world," he wrote. "Vanessa enjoy your day, you’ve certainly earned it dealing with those 5 munchkins and me. #mothersday #mom #momlife"

Happy Mother’s day to the best mom in the world. Vanessa enjoy your day, you’ve certainly earned it dealing with those 5 munchkins and me. #mothersday #mom #momlife pic.twitter.com/YBtFk0fjwt — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) May 13, 2018

First daughter Ivanka gave Twitter props to her mother, Ivana: "Happy Mother’s Day to my amazing mother and the best skier I know! Love you #MothersDay"

Happy Mother’s Day to my amazing mother and the best skier I know! Love you 💕 #MothersDay pic.twitter.com/TtQ7NQZQVj — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) May 13, 2018

And youngest daughter Tiffany tweeted and Instagrammed good wishes to her mother, Marla: "Happy Mother’s Day! @itsmarlamaples I love you with all of my heart and I’m so grateful for all of your love!"





This was Lara Trump's first Mother's Day, having given birth to son Luke last September. She has proven to be a reliable multi-platform cheerleader for the Trump family and administration. She briefly hosted a pro-Trump propaganda update on the president's Facebook page, which only reported good news about the administration. Last Father's Day, Lara — who lists her personal Twitter URL as donaldjtrump.com, while her husband and brother-in-law tout their business site — tweeted that she gave her husband all Donald Trump-themed gifts.