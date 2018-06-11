'Fox & Friends' makes Freudian slip, calls Trump a dictator

The president's preferred morning show, "Fox & Friends," called today's summit between Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un "a meeting between two dictators."

The moment happened on Sunday's edition of the Fox News program, when host Abby Huntsman was narrating a live picture of Trump deplaning at an air base in Singapore, which is hosting the summit.

"I mean, this is history we are living," said Huntsman. "Regardless of what happens in that meeting between the two dictators, what we are seeing right now, this is history."

The best part about it is the fact it happened as he was exiting Air Force One in Singapore.

Huntsman's guest, erstwhile White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci, started chattering away, unfazed.

"Yeah, because he's a disruptive risk taker,” said Scaramucci. “He’s willing to break what would be the usual bonds of not going to a meeting like this.”

And Twitter blew up.

"Nothing to see here, Fox & Friends just casually calling Trump a dictator now," wrote one user.

“That moment when a Fox & Friends host accidentally calls Trump a dictator and no one even bats an eye,” said another.

That moment when a Fox & Friends host accidentally calls Trump a dictator and no one even bats an eye



"@HuntsmanAbby Are you going to correct your “two dictators” reference or are we good to describe him in those terms? Asking for a friend," tweeted another.

Huntsman — who is the daughter of Jon Huntsman, the current U.S. ambassador to Russia — later apologized on the show and on Twitter.

“As you know on live TV, sometimes you don’t always say things perfectly,” she said on Fox. “I called both President Trump and Kim Jong Un a dictator. I did not mean to say that. My mistake, so I apologize for that.”

Trump — who spent the weekend at the G7 summit, alienating America's allies in Western democracy — and Kim are set to kick off the summit tonight with a one-on-one meeting that may run as long as two hours, which concerns advisers and experts alike.