In today's news, President Trump doesn't know the difference between HIV and HPV

It’s something we were taught in health class long ago — something we read about in textbook pages and, most likely, even discussed with our parents: HIV, or human immunodeficiency virus. We also learned about HPV, or human papillomavirus. HIV and HPV are very different viruses, but according to new footage obtained by MSNBC, President Trump gets them confused.

In this footage, Bill Gates told a room full of people at a Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation staff meeting that there were two instances in which Trump asked him the difference between HIV and HPV.

According to Gates, he was urging Trump to "be associated with innovation" such as working towards accelerating the HIV vaccination.

"In both of those two meetings he asked me if vaccines weren't a bad thing because he was considering a commission to look into ill-effects of vaccines," Gates explained. "And somebody, Robert Kennedy Jr., was advising him that vaccines were causing bad things and I said, 'No, that is a dead end, that would be a bad thing, do not do that.'"

"Both times he wanted to know if there was a difference between HIV and HPV," the Microsoft founder continued. "So, I was able to explain that those are rarely confused with each other." Watch the video below:

At this staff meeting, Gates also said that Trump made "scary" observations about his daughter’s appearance, reported NBC News.

"He knew my daughter, Jennifer, because Trump has this horse show thing down in Florida," Gates said. "He went up and talked to Jen and was being super nice. And then around 20 minutes later he flew in on a helicopter to the same place. So clearly he had been driven away and he wanted to make a grand entrance on a helicopter."

"Anyway, so when I first talked to him it was actually kind of scary how much he knew about my daughter's appearance," Gates continued. "Melinda did not like that too well."

HIV and HPV

We’ll help Trump out. HIV, put simply, attacks the immune system and can lead to AIDS if left untreated. HPV affects the skin and can cause genital warts and cancers in the cervix, vagina, etc. It’s the most common STI (though HIV can also be transmitted through sex). There is no medical link between the two.