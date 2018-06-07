Ivana Trump is acting like the first lady and launching a campaign against obesity

A month after first lady Melania Trump announced she was launching an initiative (which is traditional), the president's first ex-wife Ivana Trump announced she was doing the same (which is not quite).

In a morning press release, Ivana Trump said she would hold a press conference on June 13 "to announce a major fight against obesity and discuss a new and explosive national report that the number of seriously overweight Americans has reached epidemic proportions never seen before in this country."

Ivana is slated to appear with an Italian nutritionist to unveil "The Italiano Diet," which the release said "will include advice on healthy ways to eat pasta, cookies and other foods not normally found in a diet to lose weight."

"Ivana Trump is a frequent visitor to Italy and a big fan of pasta," it added.

There's no word yet on whether the diet will include McDonald's, from which President Trump frequently enjoys a 2,300-calorie dinner consisting of two Big Macs, two Filet-o-Fish sandwiches, fries and a shake.

Ivana Trump attracted a fair bit of attention last October, after she called herself the real "first lady" when promoting her book "Raising Trump."

"I tell you, I'm technically first lady Trump," Ivana said on the The Wendy Williams Show. "I was first wife. I don't know what is Melania's problem. She just have to get over it. She is first lady of America, but I'm first lady Trump, excuse me, and have three grown-up kids."

That was a double-down on comments she made a few days earlier on Good Morning America. "I [don’t] really want to call [the White House] because Melania is there," said Ivana. "And I don’t want to cause any kind of jealousy or something like that because I’m basically first Trump wife. OK? I’m first lady.”

Melania Trump's office responded that the first lady "plans to use her title and role to help children, not sell books. There is clearly no substance to this statement from an ex, this is unfortunately only attention-seeking and self-serving noise."

Ivana has also said that President Trump misses his old life, that the two talk regularly, and that she has advised him not to run for re-election.