Donald isn't the only Trump who praises Ivanka up and down

The first daughter's second-biggest fan may be her brother Eric, judging by what he says in the media.

Although sibling rivalry is nothing new for the Trump children, there's no drama between First Daughter Ivanka Trump and her brother Eric. In fact, quite the opposite: He may be her most vocal fan besides the president.

Eric, 33, is running the Trump Organization in New York — and dealing with scandals involving his charities — while Ivanka, 36, is serving as a senior adviser to their father in D.C. (and dodging questions involving his sexual-harassment accusers). But Eric is clearly keeping close tabs on the job Ivanka is doing, and he doesn't hesitate to let the media know how he feels about her.

Eric Trump, Ivanka cheerleader

In July 2016, Sen. Bob Corker (R-TN) said he thought Ivanka would make a good presidential running mate. "I don't know that I've met a more composed, brilliant, beautiful-in-every-way person," Corker said of the first daughter.

"I agree," Eric said on "Fox & Friends" the next day. "She's got the beautiful looks, she's smart — she's smart, smart, smart."

In August 2016, Donald Trump made controversial comments how Ivanka should react if she were sexually harassed at work. Eric had both their backs."Ivanka is a strong, powerful woman," Eric told MSNBC. "I don't think she would allow herself to be subjected to that."

In April 2017, Eric weighed in on Ivanka's role in the White House. "Well, she's beautiful," he said. "She's beautiful in so many ways. She's smart, she's intelligent and she's full of class. You know I think that's why people love Ivanka." He added: "I think Ivanka as a woman, as a CEO who really understands business, can advocate for that better than anybody. I think she can advocate for women in the workplace better than anybody."

Eric Trump, Ivanka defender

Eric is also quick to defend his sister against criticism. Ivanka was lightly roasted on Twitter for appearing at the Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang and posing with athletes (and their medals), and snowboarder Gus Kenworthy tweeted, "Honestly, tf is she doing here??" Eric shot back: "I think it's disgusting," he said on Fox News. "Ivanka is an unbelievable representative of this country, she is so poised, she is so elegant, she's a role model for so many people. ... We should be very proud of her."

We know the president has been for decades. "She does have a very nice figure," Trump said on "The View" back in 2006. "I've said if Ivanka weren't my daughter, perhaps I'd be dating her."