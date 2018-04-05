Ivanka is the face of punk band Gang of Four's 'Complicit' EP

First daughter and presidential adviser Ivanka Trump has gotten a shout-out from the band Gang of Four, who've put her face on the cover of their EP titled "Complicit," which includes a song titled "Ivanka (What You Can't Have)."

The cover, revealed Wednesday, shows Ivanka standing at a microphone in front of an American flag with a stoic, ambiguous expression on her face. About the track named after her, Gang of Four's Andy Gill said in a statement: "When we think of 'the media,' everyone has lots of ideas about what we mean. It could be social media, where hundreds of memes criss-cross the world; informing, misinforming, beginning or reinforcing ideas that may last a lifetime and beyond. Ideas about Jews, Muslims, or, say, the world trade centre or perhaps, the criminality of certain American politicians. And then there is the receding traditional media with disappearing jobs like 'journalists' and 'fact checkers.' That’s the media the Trump family despise."

The EP will be out April 20.

Ivanka Trump infamously addressed accusations that she was complicit in her father's racist, sexist, anti-LGBT agenda in an interview with "CBS This Morning." Questioned about the charges, Ivanka said, "If being complicit is wanting to be a force for good and to make a positive impact then I'm complicit. I don't know that the critics who may say that of me, if they found themselves in this very unique and unprecedented situation that I am now in, would do any differently than I am doing."

She added: "I hope to make a positive impact. I don't know what it means to be complicit, but you know, I hope time will prove that I have done a good job and much more importantly that my father's administration is the success that I know it will be."

The interview became a bit of a meme, spawning a "Saturday Night Live" parody commercial for an Ivanka Trump fragrance: