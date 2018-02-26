No Ad

Ivanka Trump calls question about father's sexual misconduct allegations 'inappropriate'

She believes that question shouldn't be asked to a daughter of the man being accused.
By
Lenyon Whitaker
 Published : February 26, 2018
Ivanka Trump says question about father's sexual misconduct allegations was inappropriate.
Ivanka Trump watches the closing ceremony at the 2018 Winter Olympics in PyeongChang, South Korea. Credit: Getty Images .

Ivanka Trump said a question regarding sexual misconduct claims made against her father and president Donald Trump was inappropriate during a recent interview.

During an exclusive NBC interview, journalist Peter Alexander sat down with Ivanka Trump. During the interview, he asked her about the sexual misconduct allegations made against her father President Trump.  Ms. Trump stands behind her father and the entire Trump administration and felt the question during the interview was out of place.

“I think it’s a pretty inappropriate question to ask a daughter if she believes the accusers of her father when he’s affirmatively stated there’s no truth to it,” Trump said to Alexander. “I don’t think that’s a question you would ask many other daughters.”

"I believe my father. I know my father. So, I think I have that right, as a daughter, to believe my father," Trump added. 

The NBC interview aired Monday morning, following her appearance at the 2018 Winter Olympics, where she represented the United States delegation during the closing ceremony.

Her specific response to that question received backlash on social media, with some criticizing her for saying what she said, considering that she works at the White House as the senior advisor to President Trump.

President Trump has been accused by at least 15 women of allegations of sexual misconduct. Trump has denied all the claims made against him. According to CNN, 13 of the women say Trump attacked them directly, while others claim they witnessed inappropriate behavior that made them feel uncomfortable.

Ivanka Trump calls question about father inappropriate

 
