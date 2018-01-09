Ivanka Trump tried to jump on #MeToo train, gets publicly shut down

Ivanka Trump praised Oprah Winfrey's rousing Golden Globes speech against sexual misconduct and voiced her support for the Time's Up movement against the harassment of women. A slight conflict of interest was quickly pointed out.

The day after Winfrey accepted a lifetime achievement award at the Globes with a speech declaring a "new era" had begun for American women, Ivanka Trump tweeted, "Just saw @Oprah's empowering & inspiring speech at last night’s #GoldenGlobes. Let’s all come together, women & men, & say #TIMESUP!"

"Who should tell her?" tweeted MSNBC's Chris Hayes, encapsulating the reaction.

— Chris Hayes (@chrislhayes) January 9, 2018

Twitter users, including several members of the #MeToo movement, rejected Ivanka's words of support. They reminded her that more than a dozen women have accused President Trump of sexual harassment and misconduct dating back decades, and that Trump was caught on tape bragging about grabbing women's genitals.

Also noted: In a 2004 interview, Trump told Howard Stern that it was acceptable to refer to Ivanka as a "piece of ass" and said that "If Ivanka wasn't my daughter, perhaps I'd be dating her." During the presidential campaign, Trump said that if Ivanka faced sexual harassment at work, he hoped she would find another job.

And in her own 2009 book, The Trump Card: Playing to Win in Business and in Life, Ivanka advised women on how to deal with sexual harassment by suggesting, “Learn to figure out when a hoot or a holler is indeed a form of harassment and when it’s merely a good-natured tease that you can give back in kind."

Actress Alyssa Milano, a leading voice behind the #MeToo movement, suggested that Ivanka Trump make a “lofty donation” to the Time’s Up legal defense fund to support her father's accusers.

Great! You can make a lofty donation to the Time's Up Legal Defense Fund that is available to support your father's accusers.https://t.co/A8HCVa715v — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) January 9, 2018

Ivanka has been criticized for attempting to play on both sides of the street before. During accused child molester Roy Moore's campaign for a U.S. Senate seat from Alabma, she tweeted, "There's a special place in hell" for child predators and said she believed Moore's accusers.

President Trump had repeatedly endorsed Moore and echoed Moore's claims of innocence.