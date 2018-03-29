Jeb Bush trolled Donald Trump's kids, and they really took the bait

Jeb Bush and President Trump are two grown adults who have had a boyish feud (though, in politics, playing dirty is nothing new).

During the 2016 Republican Party presidential primary, Bush relied heavily on anti-Trump ads like this one:

"The last thing our country needs is another BUSH!" Trump tweeted back in 2015. "Dumb as a rock!"

And Tuesday, during a talk at Yale, the former Florida governor trolled Trump and his kids, joking that, though he’s "still in therapy" from the election, he was able to return home to "children who actually love me," reported the Yale Daily News.

Trump Jr. was hooked right away and tweeted during the midnight hours, "Jeb! I love everything about my father. I love that he’s a fighter, I love that he has guts, I love that he’s President (all those things you’re not)."

"Also love that he learned enough about politics in a few weeks to dismantle you piece by piece despite it being your life’s work," he continued, referencing when Bush lost the South Carolina Republican primary to Trump and proceeded to drop out of the race.

Eric Trump tweeted hours later, "@JebBush I actually love my father very much," adding the hashtag #PleaseClap, referring to a semi-plea from Bush for support during the primary:

Yale Daily News issued a correction, saying that Bush’s comments weren’t a direct reference to Trump:

In fact, Bush did not directly refer to Trump — but he was speaking about his loss in the 2016 South Carolina Republican presidential primary, which Trump won. His comment was met with raucous laughter and applause from the crowd, and eight of nine audience members interviewed after the event told the News they interpreted Bush’s comment as a reference to Trump.

Ivanka and Tiffany Trump have yet to respond to the comment that, regardless of Bush's exact intentions, is still bait. Either way, he cast some shade into stormy waters and reeled in two fish of the Trump variety.