Sen. Joe Manchin says he will not pursue investigation into sexual misconduct allegations against Trump

West Virginia Democrat Senator Joe Manchin says he has no plans to call for an investigation into President Trump over sexual assault allegations, saying he has “moved on” from all of it and wants the president to focus more on the issues in the country.

“I’m not going to make that determination because he went through an election process,” the West Virginia Democrat Senator said to CNN’s Alisyn Camerota on “New Day.”

“I’ve moved on. I really have moved on, “ Manchin added.

His response to the question insinuates that since Trump was elected to become president of the United States, the people who voted for him were already aware of any sexual misconduct allegations against him. Manchin believes its time to focus on the current issues the country is facing, such as tax cuts and lack of healthcare for Americans.

Several Democrats have already called for Trump to resign over sexual misconduct allegations and Minchin’s recent comments about Trump’s allegations may make it tough for his fellow Democrats to agree with him.

During the CNN interview, Manchin was also asked to share his thoughts about fellow Democrat Senator Al Franken and if he should resign. Manchin asserts he should reconsider resigning and believes there should be a thorough investigation process before a decision is made and says Franken was pressured by fellow Democrats to resign.

“I definitely think he should not resign,” Manchin said to CNN. “I think he should submit himself, which he has willingly done, and go through a complete process of an extensive ethics review.”

During an interview on Politico’s podcast, "Off Message," Manchin said it was “atrocious” the way Democrats forced Franken to resign.

Manchin is up for Senate reelection in 2018, but based on his stance toward sexual misconduct allegations against Trump and Franken, he may not be the popular choice among his Democrat colleagues.