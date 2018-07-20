Kimberly Guilfoyle leaving Fox News to campaign for Trump with boyfriend Don Jr

Fox News host Kimberly Guilfoyle is leaving the network to spend more time with the Trump family. But reports differ on whether her departure was voluntary.

The "Five" co-host has been dating Donald Trump Jr., whose wife Vanessa filed for divorce last March. Vanity Fair was first to report that Guilfoyle will join AmericaFirst, a superPAC that supports Donald Trump. HuffPost chimed in with the HR dirt: Three sources close to Fox News said Guilfoyle was fired from the network; a fourth said the departure was of her own accord.

Meanwhile, CNN reported that Guilfoyle was leaving to join Don Jr. on the midterm campaign trail.

Either way, Fox has unfriended her. "Fox News has parted ways with Kimberly Guilfoyle," a Fox News spokesperson told People on Friday afternoon.

A spokesperson for Trump Jr. tweeted that Guilfoyle jumping aboard the Trump train "is a win for the entire GOP." Andrew Surabian tweeted, “Kim is one of the most influential voices in the #MAGA movement and knows how to light up a crowd."

Guilfoyle, 49, is reportedly a favorite of President Trump's. She was considered for the role of press secretary earlier in the administration, which fell through because of her Fox News contract.

Last month, Donald Trump Jr. announced the pair was dating by posting pictures of their Montana vacation on Instagram. Don Jr. has moved on right-quickly from his marriage to Vanessa, with whom he had four children. Their split was accompanied by reports that Trump Jr. cheated on his wife with former Danity Kane singer Aubrey O'Day — after meeting her on the set of Donald Trump's "Celebrity Apprentice" in 2011. There was also a People story that Trump Jr. slid into the DM's of a former model to joke about tampons and bacon soon after Vanessa had given birth.

Guilfoyle was previously married to California Lieutenant Governor Gavin Newsom — who is favored to win the governor's race later this year — from 2001 to 2006, and interior decorator Eric Villency from 2006 to 2009.