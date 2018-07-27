Man who vandalized Trump Hollywood star offered bail by man who did it before

The man who smashed the Trump Hollywood star in 2016 offered to pay the latest vandal's $20,000 bail.

The man who demolished President Trump's star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame this week has been offered bail by the last man who demolished it.

Austin Clay turned himself in to Los Angeles police after taking a pickaxe to Trump's star near Hollywood Boulevard early Wednesday. After smashing the nameplate, the 24-year-old called the cops on himself and "basically … said, see you soon," the LAPD said. Clay was booked on suspicion of felony vandalism and was held on $20,000 bail.

On Wednesday, James Otis, who took a pickaxe to the star in 2016, offered to pay Clay's bail, TMZ reports.

Clay was released early Thursday morning and is due back in court on Aug. 15.

Donald Trump’s star completely destroyed along the Hollywood walk of fame. pic.twitter.com/b1bpLhmG2X — Ryan Parker (@TheRyanParker) July 25, 2018

Otis, heir to the Otis elevator fortune, pleaded no contest to destroying the Trump Hollywood star a week before the 2016 election. He disguised himself as a construction worker and took a pickaxe and sledgehammer to the piece of sidewalk, saying he intended to remove the star in one piece and auction it off, with the proceeds going to the women Trump sexually assaulted.

Otis was sentenced to three years probation, 20 days of community service and had to pay $4,400 to replace the star.

The Hollywood Chamber of Commerce said it planned to prosecute the latest destruction to the "fullest extent of the law." "The Hollywood Walk of Fame is an institution celebrating the positive contributions of the inductees,” said Leron Gubler, the chamber’s president and CEO, in a statement. “When people are unhappy with one of our honorees, we would hope that they would project their anger in more positive ways than to vandalize a California State landmark. Our democracy is based on respect for the law. People can make a difference by voting and not destroying public property."

The Trump Hollywood star has been altered several times before: Highlights include a spray-painted swastika and "mute" icon. Social media is rife with videos of people stomping on, spitting on and leaving messages on the star. The Los Angeles Times notes that a photo of a deposited pile of dog poop went viral in 2016.