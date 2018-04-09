Meghan Markle once went out of her way to avoid Trump on 'Deal or No Deal'

Prince Harry's fiancée, Meghan Markle, started out as a model on the hot-for-a-minute NBC game show "Deal or No Deal" — where she considered contestant Donald Trump a definite pass.

According to a new biography of Markle, around 2006 Trump was making an appearance on "Deal" to promote his show "The Apprentice." Markle and several other models (the "briefcase girls" were there to reveal cash and prizes inside attachés) avoided him, finding the future president icky.

"One guest caused quite the frisson: Donald Trump, then making a guest appearance to cross-promote 'The Apprentice,'" writes author Andrew Morton. "He gave girls his card and invited them to play golf at one of his courses. Fellow briefcase girl Tameka Jacobs told me, 'He was super-creepy, but some girls were attracted to money and power and took his number. Meghan was one of the girls who gave him a wide berth.'"

Some of the women described Trump as "creepy," claims Morton, who rose to fame with his biography of Princess Diana. Reportedly, Markle was a fan of her fiancé's late mother. "According to family friends, she was intrigued by Diana, not just for her style, but for her independent humanitarian mission, seeing her as a role model," writes Morton in the book. "She was always fascinated by the royal family. She wants to be Princess Diana 2.0."

For his part, Trump was on quite a streak in 2006. That's the year porn star Stormy Daniels said they engaged in an affair. At the time, Trump's wife Melania had recently given birth to the couple's son, Barron.

Markle has spoken out more recently on her feelings about Trump. On "The Nightly Show With Larry Wilmore" in May 2016, the "Suits" star said she found Trump to be "divisive" and "misogynistic."

The royal wedding between Prince Harry and Meghan Markle is scheduled for Saturday, May 19, at the sort-of considerate hour of 7am Eastern time.