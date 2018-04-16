As affair saga unfolds, Trump calls Melania his 'rock and foundation' in birthday email

"I wouldn’t be the man I am today without her by my side," the president said.

As the circus surrounding Donald Trump's alleged affair with Stormy Daniels continues to unfold, Trump called first lady Melania Trump his "rock and foundation" and asked for signatures on her birthday card.

On Sunday, the Trump Make America Great Again Committee sent an email to supporters on Sunday with the subject line "My better half," in which the president made a request. “Please join us in celebrating the First Lady and my BEAUTIFUL, kind-hearted and exceptional wife Melania’s BIRTHDAY by signing her card," said Trump in the email.

“Melania is my rock and foundation, and I wouldn’t be the man I am today without her by my side,” he continued. “She’s the cornerstone of our family, and an incredible mother to our son, Barron. I’m so proud of her accomplishments, and I hope you’ll wish her well on her special day.”

The email was sent less than a week after raids of the office, home, hotel room and safe-deposit boxes of Michael Cohen, who has been described as President Trump's "personal attorney" and "fixer." Cohen is under investigation for a $130,000 payment made to porn star Stormy Daniels shortly before the 2016 election, to keep her quiet about a sexual encounter she had with Trump in 2006, after his marriage to Melania. Investigators are also looking into a "catch and kill" payment made by the National Enquirer to former Playboy Playmate Karen McDougal. The publication bought rights to her story about having an affair with Trump but never published it.

Cohen faces charges of wire fraud, bank fraud and campaign-finance violations. On Monday, with Daniels in attendance, a judge denied Cohen's motion to suppress what had been seized in the raid.

How old is Melania Trump?

Melania Trump's birthday is on April 26. She'll be 47 this year.

The first lady's office hasn't said what her plans are for the day.