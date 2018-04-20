Go ahead and guess who Trump's lawyer voted for in 2008

Could Trump lawyer Michael Cohen's biggest secret be that he's — gasp — a Democrat on the downlow?

After a raid on his home and office, Cohen is under FBI investigation for wire fraud, bank fraud and campaign-finance violations related to payments he apparently made to porn star Stormy Daniels and former Playboy model Karen McDougal. A former Trump lawyer has speculated that Cohen will "flip" on Trump and cooperate in special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation to avoid jail time.

While cable-news commentators speculated on the kind and volume of information Cohen must have, Elite Daily dug up something he's been keeping hidden in plain sight: In 2011, Cohen told ABC News that he had been a registered Democrat who voted for Obama in 2008.

"I thought it was the greatest thing ever," Cohen told ABC News about the election of Obama. "This fantastic orator was going to make a change in this country. He was going to do things that Bush clearly did not do."

But Cohen developed a "distaste" for the 44th president, ABC News said. When Trump expressed interest in running for president, he and a group of Trump friends created a website called "Should Trump Run?".

Like many things about the Trump administration, the narrative of Michael Cohen's political affiliation is non-linear.

Cohen didn't change his party affiliation to Republican until after the 2016 presidential primary. (On CNN, he had to admit that he was ineligible to vote for Trump in the New York primary.) His opportune switch is similar to that of presidential son-in-law and senior adviser Jared Kushner, who was known for donating to Democratic causes before aligning with Trump.

In fact, it wasn't until March 11, 2017, that Cohen officially joined the Republican party. We know that because he tweeted it. "Took a great man (@POTUS ) to get me to make the switch," wrote Cohen, attaching a photo of him signing some paper.

Made the official move today and joined the #RepublicanParty! It took a great man (@POTUS ) to get me to make the switch. #MAGA pic.twitter.com/JuWGBb05F3 — Michael Cohen (@MichaelCohen212) March 9, 2017

The past few days' drama called "Where Do Michael Cohen's Loyalties Lie?" just developed another wrinkle.