Millennials would rather date a convicted felon than a Trump supporter

President Trump is seriously underwater with millennials. Apparently, so are his millennial supporters.

That's at least according to conservative website The Daily Caller, which hit the D.C. streets to ask millennials if they would rather date a convicted felon or a Trump supporter. "Shockingly, the majority of respondents said that they would rather date a convicted felon," the site said. "In fact, all of the pro-felon respondents were so quick to dismiss the idea of dating a Trump supporter that they didn’t even wait to see if the crime was violent or not."

The poll was about as unscientific as you can get, being an edited video segment, and the introduction had the slight air of a persecution complex: The reporters said they "hit the streets of Washington, D.C. to discover just how much swamp residents despise President Donald Trump and his supporters." The poll came as conservative commentators such as Bari Weiss and Sean Hannity are under the microscope for predicating their opinions on beliefs about majority oppression that aren't supported by facts.

Dating aside, a Reuters/Ipsos poll released on Apr. 29 showed that two out of three young voters said they didn't like Donald Trump. But the disdain doesn't translates to Republicans overall: Millennial support for Democrats has actually fallen nine points in two years — to 46 percent today. Twenty-eight percent of millennials say they support Republicans, the same number as in 2017.

Millennials also increasingly say Republicans have a better plan for the economy, the Reuters/Ipsos poll said: 34 percent said the Democrats did, with 32 percent choosing Republicans. That's a 10-point shift away from Democrats in two years.

So don't build a wall around your heart, dateless Trump supporters. Millennials are "not as wedded to one party,” said Donald Green, a political science professor at Columbia University. "They’re easier to convince than, say, your 50- or 60-year-olds who don’t really change their minds very often."