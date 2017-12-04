New book reveals just how much Trump loves his fast food diet

David Bossie and Corey Lewandowski's book, 'Let Trump Be Trump,' talks McDonald's and campaign madness.

New book about Trump's 2016 presidential campaign reveals more on his love for fast food. Photo: Instagram

Like any other hustling American on-the-go, Trump loves his fast food.

Maybe it’s the saltiness. Maybe it’s the golden arches calling his name. Whatever it is, the president seems to thrive off of his high-cal, low-maintenance orders.

In the tell-all book Let Trump Be Trump co-authored by top aide David Bossie and fired campaign manager Corey Lewandowski, the two provide an inside look into Trump’s 2016 campaign for presidency — his manner, the mayhem and his fast food meals.

The Washington Post received an advanced copy of the book, which is scheduled for release on Tuesday, and revealed some juicy details about the president's favorite burger-brimming dinners (pun intended). According to the authors, “On Trump Force One there were four major food groups: McDonald’s, Kentucky Fried Chicken, pizza and Diet Coke.”

Also onboard were snacks like potato chips, pretzels and Vienna Fingers.

The book states that “the orchestrating and timing of Mr. Trump’s meals was as important as any other aspect of his march to the presidency,” going on to describe campaign staff's meticulous efforts after rallies to make sure fast food got to Trump Force One hot and ready in time for departure.

A usual dinner order from McDonald's? “Two Big Macs, two Fillet-O-Fish, and a chocolate malted.”

In fact, President Trump loves McDonald's so much that, as Politico reported, he would have former bodyguard Keith Schiller run out to the nearest restaurant chain when the White House chef’s replication of the classic burgers wasn’t to his liking. Basically, if Trump's Big Mac didn't taste like a Big Mac, he'd know.

According to this report, Schiller, who left his duties in September, would bring the president back a “Quarter Pounder with cheese, no pickles and extra ketchup and a fried apple pie for dessert.”

But is the love reciprocated? Back in March, McDonald’s corporate account tweeted a rather nasty message to Trump. It read: “@realDonaldTrump You are actually a disgusting excuse of a President and we would love to have @BarackObama back, also you have tiny hands." However, it was announced soon after that the post was the work of hackers.

When it comes down to it, Trump just really loves his fast food because it’s…well…fast and you know what you're going to get. According to The New York Times, he told CNN’s Anderson Cooper that it’s not just the speed of these orders he’s so fond of, it’s also the consistency of it — one “bad hamburger” could very well “destroy McDonald’s,” the president said. Therefore, they must maintain a "certain standard."

Get this: The president even starred in a 2002 commercial for the brand, and you can almost see the golden arches gleaming in his eyes.