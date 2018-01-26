Nikki Haley denies rumor of Trump affair

Nikki Haley, U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, paused her international diplomacy on Thursday to concentrate on domestic affairs. Specifically, a rumor that she's sleeping with the boss.

On Politico's podcast "Women Rule," she denied the rumor, whose source is Michael Wolff's "Fire and Fury," that she's sexually involved with President Trump. She called it "disgusting" and typical of what women have to face in the workplace.

"It goes to a bigger issue that we need to always be conscious of. At every point in my life, I've noticed that if you speak your mind and you're strong about it and you say what you believe, there is a small percentage of people that resent that," Haley said. "And the way they deal with it is to try and throw arrows — lies or not — to diminish you."

She added: "This isn't something that's just happened as a Cabinet member: I saw this as a legislator, I saw this when I was governor, I see it now, I see them do it to other women."

On last Friday's episode of "Real Time With Bill Maher," Wolff said that Trump is having an affair "right now." The writer said he was "absolutely sure" but didn't include the information in "Fire & Fury" because it was "so incendiary that I just didn't have the ultimate proof." But Wolff said the woman's identity can be deduced from clues in the book.

"Fire & Fury" notes that Trump has been spending "a notable amount of private time with Haley" on Air Force One, leading readers to speculate the unnamed paramour is her.

But Haley told Politico she has only been on Air Force One once. "And there were several people in the room when I was there," she said. "I've never talked once to the President about my future and I am never alone with him."