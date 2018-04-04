Not even Ivanka Trump's husband is safe from her dad's nicknames

Jared Kushner, the formerly untouchable presidential adviser with the once-expansive portfolio, has suffered two indignities in recent months: One, his security clearance was downgraded; two, President Trump is calling him names.

Trump — who had previously limited his name-calling to just about everyone else besides family — derided Kushner as a bit too smooth-faced, a new book alleges. “Look at Jared, he looks like a little boy, like a child," the president said to aides while watching him talk to reporters on television. The detail is in "The Trump White House: Changing the Rules of the Game," the latest explosive behind-the-scenes book about the Trump White House.

Journalist Walter Kessler reports that Trump said Jared and his daughter Ivanka "never should have left New York” to become White House advisers and that he “made it clear to them that he would not mind if they gave up their White House roles.”

That echoes a March "New York Times" report that Trump had enlisted Chief of Staff John Kelly to "push" Jared and Ivanka out of their jobs. Trump is reportedly "frustrated" with Jared, whom he now views as a "liability" because of the controversy surrounding his security clearance application, which has been amended more than 100 times and has led to a protracted examination of his business dealings. “In private conversations, the president vacillates between sounding regretful that Mr. Kushner is taking arrows and annoyed that he is another problem to deal with,” the "Times" reported.

It can't be fun for Kushner either. People are mocking his voice as pre-pubescent and comparing him to a haunted doll in a bad horror movie. His younger brother, Josh Kushner, is becoming more visibly anti-Trump. And nobody likes a demotion, not to mention potential criminal charges. “Once the prince of Trump’s Washington,” the "Washington Post" reports, “Kushner is now stripped of his access to the nation’s deepest secrets, isolated and badly weakened inside the administration, under scrutiny for his mixing of business and government work and facing the possibility of grave legal peril in the Russia probe.”