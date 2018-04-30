NRA won't allow guns at its own upcoming event

"Weapons of any kind" are banned before and during appearances by President Trump and Vice President Pence this week.

Guns have been banned from the NRA convention 2018 in Dallas while President Trump and Vice President Mike Pence are there — a move that shooting victims said was at odds with the NRA's argument that more guns bring about greater safety.

Pence will speak at the NRA Institute for Legislative Action leadership forum on Friday. On its website's event page, the NRA says the Secret Service will be in charge of security, therefore "firearms and firearm accessories, knives or weapons of any kind" are banned before and during Pence's appearance.

Trump will also attend the convention on Friday, a senior White House aide said but did not give a time.

After 17 students and teachers died in the Feb. 14 Parkland school shooting, Trump proposed arming teachers and declared that schools should no longer be labeled "gun-free zones," a philosophy supported by a number of NRA members.

Reactions to gun ban at NRA convention 2018

The irony was not lost on some Parkland students and parents. "According to the NRA, we should want everyone to have weapons when we are in public. But when they put on a convention, the weapons are a concern?" tweeted Fred Guttenberg, whose daughter, Jaime, was killed in the Parkland shooting. "I thought giving everyone a gun was to enhance safety. Am I missing something?"

“Wait wait wait wait wait wait you’re telling me to make the VP safe there aren’t any weapons around but when it comes to children they want guns everywhere?” tweeted Parkland student Matt Deitsch. “Can someone explain this to me?”

Parkland student David Hogg started a petition asking Pence to drop out of his speaking slot at the NRA convention 2018. It had more than 45,000 signatures by Monday afternoon.

Guns were also banned when Trump spoke at last year's NRA convention in Atlanta. In a speech, he thanked the group for their support. The NRA spent $11.4 million to elect Trump and $19 million against Hillary Clinton. "The eight-year assault on your Second Amendment freedoms has come to a crashing end," Trump told the crowd. "You have a true friend and champion in the White House."