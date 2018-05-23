Pete Souza is taking his Trump trolling to the next level with a new photo book

If you don't know Pete Souza for documenting Barack Obama’s presidency through his camera lens, you know him for throwing heaps of shade at President Trump via social media — and the photographer has announced the release of a new photo book set to debut October 16. Entitled, "Shade: A Tale of Two Presidents," the book, published by Little, Brown and Company, will feature photos of Obama juxtaposed with statements, headlines and tweets from Trump.

"In addition to throwing shade, this book shines a light on the presidency and on our individual roles as citizens," Reagan Arthur, the Senior Vice President and Publisher of Little, Brown and Company, said in a news release statement, "reminding each of us how much our votes and voices matter."

According to Bustle, "Shade" will include more than 100 photos taken during the Obama administration that didn't make it into his last book, "Obama: An Intimate Portrait."

Pete Souza announces "Shade" photo book

"Like many of you, I have been distressed by the barrage of lies and hateful comments emanating from the current administration on a daily basis," Souza began this morning's Instagram post that announced the book’s October release.

"Since President Obama left office, I have been posting photographs and captions here that juxtapose his presidency with the current one," he continued. "I do this not as a partisan hack, but as an American citizen concerned about the future of our democracy because of our current president. My commentary on Instagram has been subtle, sometimes humorous, and certainly more respectful than his commentary on Twitter."

Souza went on to explain that "through my photographs and commentary, SHADE will vividly show where we are as a country contrasted with where we were."

A walk down Pete Souza Trump trolling memory lane

People caught wind of Souza’s Trump commentary last year.

When Trump didn’t offer German chancellor Angela Merkel a handshake at their first meeting, Souza posted a photo of Obama and Merkel sharing a warm embrace at their first official meet-up.

First time meeting Angela Merkel in 2009 A post shared by Pete Souza (@petesouza) on Mar 17, 2017 at 12:54pm PDT

Back in May 2017, when the press first caught Melania seeming to swat away Trump’s hand, Souza posted a photo of the Obamas casually holding each other's.

Holding hands. A post shared by Pete Souza (@petesouza) on May 23, 2017 at 7:53am PDT

When Trump tweeted that he was "like, really smart" in January, Souza posted this:

...like, really smart... A post shared by Pete Souza (@petesouza) on Jan 6, 2018 at 6:35am PST

In response to Trump saying that he would have "run in" unarmed to defend students from the Parkland shooter, Souza responded with, "Back in the day when our President could run."

Most recently, Souza wrote, "Back when our President was respected around the world and not unhinged by the rule of law."

These are just a few examples of notable commentary — just go to Souza's Instagram page and scroll. While you're at it, you can pre-order "Shade" on Amazon or Barnes & Noble.