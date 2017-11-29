Jared Kushner met with special counsel about Michael Flynn: Report

Kushner was an FBI person of interest before the Russia investigation, according to the report.

Jared Kushner turned over the requested documents, according to CNN. Photo: Reuters

In a move that signals the Russia investigation affecting President Trump’s inner circle, Jared Kushner met earlier this month with special counsel Robert Mueller's team, CNN reported when it broke the story.

"Mr. Kushner has voluntarily cooperated with all relevant inquiries and will continue to do so," Abbe Lowell, Kushner's lawyer, told CNN.

Embattled ex-National Security Adviser Michael Flynn was a big part of the discussion with Kushner that lasted less than 90 minutes. People close to the meeting told CNN that at the same time, Mueller asked witnesses about Kushner’s involvement in the firing of former FBI Director James Comey.

Kushner was an FBI person of interest before the Russia investigation regarding his multiple roles on both the Trump campaign and the Trump transition team. Kushner’s security clearance forms were also revised multiple times; at times, the forms excluded the 2016 Trump Tower meeting with the Russian ambassador.

According to CNN’s exclusive report, Kushner voluntarily turned over documents relating to the campaign, transition and contact with Russia.

Earlier this month, Kushner's lawyer failed to give the U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee documents he and a campaign adviser received about a "Russian backdoor overture and dinner invite.”

President Donald Trump's son-in-law also failed to turn over September 2016 communications concerning Wikileaks, which at that time was releasing hacked Democratic party e-mails damaging to Hillary Clinton's campaign.

The Senate Judiciary Committee is just one of several Congressional panels investigating allegations Russia tried to swing the presidential election toward Donald Trump, and whether the Trump campaign cooperated in the effort.

Russia denies a report by three U.S. intelligence agencies that it tried to skew the political race.

Trump denies his campaign colluded with Moscow.

The White House declined CNN’s request for comment.

Since Mueller's probe began, numerous Trump advisors have acknowledged interactions with Russian intermediaries. They include Donald Trump Jr., former campaign manager Paul Manafort and Kushner.

Adviser George Papadopoulos pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI about his interactions with Russian representatives.

Reuters contributed to this report.