Is Sarah Huckabee Sanders going to quit the Trump White House?

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders will resign before 2019, a new report says, drawing two non-denial denials from Sanders.

Sanders has told friends she's planning to leave the White House at the end of the year, CBS News reported Wednesday, adding that principal deputy press secretary Raj Shah is also planning to resign soon.

Sanders didn't exactly deny her resignation is on the horizon. "Does @CBSNews know something I don’t about my plans and my future?" she tweeted Wednesday night. "I was at my daughter’s year-end Kindergarten event and they ran a story about my 'plans to leave the WH' without even talking to me. I love my job and am honored to work for @POTUS"

Since the beginning of Trump's term, the White House turnover rate has been 51 percent. In the first year of his presidency, it was 34 percent, nearly four times higher than turnover during the first year of the Obama administration, the Brookings Institution says.

Sanders has been press secretary since July 2017. Before that, she served as principal deputy press secretary from the beginning of Trump's term.

At the White House press briefing on Thursday, Sanders was asked if she planned to quit. "I love my job, I'm glad to work for the president," she said, according to CNN's Jeff Zeleny. "Each and every day I'll pray for clarity and discernment on what my future looks like...I think the country’s looks pretty good, and I’m glad to be a part of that process and I'm going to continue to do my job."

Also at that briefing, Sanders defended the Trump administration's new policy of separating undocumented immigrant children from their parents by saying, "It is very biblical to enforce the law."

There is not, in fact, a law mandating that undocumented children be separated from their parents.