This celeb apologized after saying she would have voted for Trump

"I make music to bring people together. My path will always be one of inclusivity..."
 Published : April 23, 2018 | Updated : April 23, 2018
Shania Twain apologies for saying she supports Trump
Canadian ("Man! I Feel Like a Woman!") singer Shania Twain received backlash after stating that she would have filled out a ballot for Trump if she was registered to vote in the United States. The 52-year-old told The Guardian in an interview meant to promote her latest album, Now, over the weekend, "I would have voted for him because, even though he was offensive, he seemed honest. Do you want straight or polite? Not that you shouldn't be able to have both. If I were voting, I just don't want bullsh-t. I would have voted for a feeling that it was transparent. And politics has a reputation of not being that, right?"

Some unhappy fans trolled the official Shania Twain Twitter account to express their discontent:

While others thanked Twain for her honesty:

Shania Twain apologies for supporting Trump in statement

Shania Twain apologizes

In a statement issued to E! News, Twain wrote:

"I would like to apologize to anybody I have offended in a recent interview with the Guardian relating to the American President.  The question caught me off guard. As a Canadian, I regret answering this unexpected question without giving my response more context. I am passionately against discrimination of any kind and hope it's clear from the choices I have made, and the people I stand with, that I do not hold any common moral beliefs with the current President. I was trying to explain, in response to a question about the election, that my limited understanding was that the President talked to a portion of America like an accessible person they could relate to, as he was NOT a politician. My answer was awkward, but certainly should not be taken as representative of my values nor does it mean I endorse him.  I make music to bring people together. My path will always be one of inclusivity, as my history shows."

The apology was also posted in parts to the Shania Twain Twitter page.

Some users were quick to call her out for the apology, arguing that she shouldn’t have to issue one for an opinion:

Moral of the story? No matter who you are — no matter what side of politics you align with — you can’t please everyone.

 
