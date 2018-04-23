This celeb apologized after saying she would have voted for Trump

"I make music to bring people together. My path will always be one of inclusivity..."

Canadian ("Man! I Feel Like a Woman!") singer Shania Twain received backlash after stating that she would have filled out a ballot for Trump if she was registered to vote in the United States. The 52-year-old told The Guardian in an interview meant to promote her latest album, Now, over the weekend, "I would have voted for him because, even though he was offensive, he seemed honest. Do you want straight or polite? Not that you shouldn't be able to have both. If I were voting, I just don't want bullsh-t. I would have voted for a feeling that it was transparent. And politics has a reputation of not being that, right?"

Some unhappy fans trolled the official Shania Twain Twitter account to express their discontent:

No you won't. I've never been a fan of your music and now that you're opening your mouth about Trump, I am so thankful I've never wasted my money on your "music". What a joke. — Lo (@Lo_K_87) April 22, 2018

It’s always sad to be disappointed in someone you thought you respected. So what is it about trump that appeals to you most? His racism or the way he likes to grab women by the pu**y? Related Articles Celeb Trump supporter wears anti-abortion dress to Grammys 01/29/18 April 22, 2018

You were one of my idols growing up. Very disappointed to find out you support Trump. Someone against the LGBTQ+ community. — Person #1 (@C0dyM0rgan) April 22, 2018

So disappointed in you 👎🏻👎🏻👎🏻💩 — ℒᎽℒᎯ ℋᎯℒℰ🔥❤ (@lylahale) April 22, 2018

While others thanked Twain for her honesty:

Thank you for supporting President Trump! We need more honest celebrities because I think more support him, but are afraid to say it. ❤️❤️❤️ #MAGA — Ginger McQueen (@GingerMcQueen) April 22, 2018

Leftists do not believe everyone has a right to their own opinion. It is wonderful to those on the left when a celebrity bashes our President, but when one supports our President the hypocrites come out in force. This is one of many reasons why I will never vote democrat again. — Angela (@Pineytree) April 22, 2018

Shania Twain apologizes

In a statement issued to E! News, Twain wrote:

"I would like to apologize to anybody I have offended in a recent interview with the Guardian relating to the American President. The question caught me off guard. As a Canadian, I regret answering this unexpected question without giving my response more context. I am passionately against discrimination of any kind and hope it's clear from the choices I have made, and the people I stand with, that I do not hold any common moral beliefs with the current President. I was trying to explain, in response to a question about the election, that my limited understanding was that the President talked to a portion of America like an accessible person they could relate to, as he was NOT a politician. My answer was awkward, but certainly should not be taken as representative of my values nor does it mean I endorse him. I make music to bring people together. My path will always be one of inclusivity, as my history shows."

The apology was also posted in parts to the Shania Twain Twitter page.

I would like to apologise to anybody I have offended in a recent interview with the Guardian relating to the American President. The question caught me off guard. As a Canadian, I regret answering this unexpected question without giving my response more context (1/4) — Shania Twain (@ShaniaTwain) April 22, 2018

Some users were quick to call her out for the apology, arguing that she shouldn’t have to issue one for an opinion:

Really? A four part apology? For an opinion? Are you for real? — Lilly McKim 🇺🇸 (@lillymckim) April 23, 2018

Sad that you aren't woman enough to let your opinion stand without groveling to your detractors. Should have remembered your lyrics: I wanna be free-yeah, to feel the way I feel. btw You're mistaken if you think your apology would help...now others have a bone to pick with you. — Sonne (@alta247) April 23, 2018

Motto to live by: “Say what you mean & mean what you say” . Very cowardly of you to walk back a comment because of pressure. @ShaniaTwain — Tish (@KittyCatGranny) April 23, 2018

Moral of the story? No matter who you are — no matter what side of politics you align with — you can’t please everyone.