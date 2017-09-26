Ivanka Trump, Donald Jr. tried to 'bump' Tiffany Trump out of her inheritance

Maybe they just forgot about her...

The four oldest Trump children walk into their father's inauguration together in January. Photo: Getty

If the older Trump children had their way, half-sister Tiffany Trump, the perpetually “forgotten” child fourth child of President Donald Trump, might have been left out of the inheritance.

Newly released archives from the Howard Stern Show reveal conversations the shock jock had over a number of years with then-businessman Donald Trump. In one such conversation from 2005, Trump told Stern that Ivanka and Donad Jr. were none too pleased to discover they had a younger sister, Newsweek reported.

“Do your older children get nervous every time you have another child?” Stern asked, referring to their inheritance. Trump tried to dodge the question.

“I have a friend who is also like a very rich guy,” Trump reportedly answered. “And he said how his children hate the new children coming along and everything else; I said, ‘Yeah, because every time you have a child, it’s 20 percent less to the people [Inaudible].’”

Stern didn’t let up easily asked Trump again whether Donald Jr. and Ivanka were trying to “bump off a child.”

Trump responded with a telling question, “Tiffany?”

“Is there any truth to that? [Inaudible] Tiffany?” Stern asked.

Trump said he had great children and again tried to evade the question.

“Tell me the truth, though,” Stern asked.

“Yes,” Trump said.

It’s unknown exactly what kind of inheritance President Trump has in store for his five children — Trump’s current wife, Melania, was pregnant with Barron at the time of this conversation — but in the conversation with Stern, Trump said his children would receive at least the now-defunct Trump Online University and Trump Ice, a bottled water brand featuring Trump’s face on the label that is still in business.

Tiffany Trump growing up

Tiffany is Trump’s second daughter and the only child from his second marriage to Marla Maples.

The 23-year-old grew up in California without many of the same privileges enjoyed by the elder Trump children — Tiffany reportedly didn’t even get a parental credit card until Ivanka intervened on her younger sister’s behalf, and even then the limit was only $500 a month (we know, "only").

Compared to the other Trump children, Tiffany might be the one most in need of an inheritance. The Tiffany Trump net worth can reportedly barely hold a candle to older siblings.

Donald Jr. (the one allegedly trying to bump his sister out of the will) and Eric Trump, both Trump Organization executives, are worth an estimated $150 million — each.

Ivanka Trump and hubby Jared Kushner are reportedly worth a combined $1 billion.

Tiffany, on the other hand, is worth mere peanuts when compared to the rest of her brood — she’s only worth about $600,000.

Maybe it's her meager net worth that prompted money-obsessed dear old dad to say that he was proud of Tiffany “to a lesser extent” than his other children on Election Day last year — some pretty harsh words for a recent college grad.

“I'm very proud because Don and Eric and Ivanka and—you know, to a lesser extent 'cause she just got out of school, out of college—but, uh, Tiffany, who has also been so terrific. They work so hard,” he told Fox News at the time.