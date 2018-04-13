Trump throws shade like a 2nd grade bully: a list

Trump called Comey a "slime ball" today on Twitter, but there's way more where that came from.

There are many tell-all books about President Trump — ever heard of "Fire and Fury"? (Of course you have.) Former FBI director James Comey is coming out with his own memoir, "A Higher Loyalty: Truth, Lies, and Leadership," next week that touches on the Clinton email investigation, private talks with President Obama and many more "highest-stakes situations" he’s dealt with throughout his career. The book also reportedly paints a slanderous portrait of Trump — which is why the president roasted Comey as a slime ball on Twitter.

James Comey is a proven LEAKER & LIAR. Virtually everyone in Washington thought he should be fired for the terrible job he did-until he was, in fact, fired. He leaked CLASSIFIED information, for which he should be prosecuted. He lied to Congress under OATH. He is a weak and..... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 13, 2018

....untruthful slime ball who was, as time has proven, a terrible Director of the FBI. His handling of the Crooked Hillary Clinton case, and the events surrounding it, will go down as one of the worst “botch jobs” of history. It was my great honor to fire James Comey! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 13, 2018

Not only was it Trump’s "great honor" to fire Comey last May, but he’s also accusing the former FBI director of being a "LEAKER" and lying under oath, referring to the June 8 testimony before the Senate Intelligence Committee. Oh, and then there was the use of slime ball.

Merriam-Webster defines the word — typically written "slimeball" — as "a morally repulsive or odious person." The ever-dependable Urban Dictionary says it's someone — "usually male" — who "treats one like dirt." Ok Trump, we see where you were going with this.

But it begs the question: can he ever serve an insult like an adult? Or, are these childlike taunts the only ones he can come up with? Aside from "slime ball," here are some more examples of Trump throwing shade like that 2nd grade bully who steals your lunch money and runs away from cooties (he is a germaphobe after all).

Shade thrown on Trump's Twitter account 2nd-grader-style (minus slime ball, of course)

"Dummy dope"

How can a dummy dope like Harry Hurt, who wrote a failed book about me but doesn’t know me or anything about me, be on TV discussing Trump? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 29, 2015

"Stupid" (and "dummy" again)

Stupid George Will gave @MittRomney no chance 3 months ago. Take off his little spectacles and he's just another dummy. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 17, 2012

"Dummy" again!

Brian--Thanks dummy--I picked up 70,000 twitter followers yesterday alone. Cable News just passed you in the ratings. @NBCNightlyNews — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 7, 2012

"Dummy political pundit"

Dummy political pundit @krauthammer constantly pressed the crazy war in Iraq. Many lives and trillions of dollars wasted. U.S. got NOTHING! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 5, 2015

"Dummy writer"

Dummy writer @Clare_OC from failing @Forbes magazine works so hard to make such trivial license deals look important… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 9, 2015

"Dummy reporter"

I don't know why but I feel so sorry for dummy reporter John Heilemann when I watch him on television. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 7, 2013

"Bigger dummy" (also "stupid")

@DannyZuker Bigger means bigger dummy, you really are stupid, aren't you! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 24, 2013

"Sloppy Steve" (and "phony")

I authorized Zero access to White House (actually turned him down many times) for author of phony book! I never spoke to him for book. Full of lies, misrepresentations and sources that don’t exist. Look at this guy’s past and watch what happens to him and Sloppy Steve! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 5, 2018

"Total phony"

“Congressman Schiff omitted and distorted key facts” @FoxNews So, what else is new. He is a total phony! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 25, 2018

"Dopey"

In all of television- the only one who said anything bad about last nights landslide victory-- was dopey @KarlRove. He should be fired! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 24, 2016

ALL CAPS

THE HOUSE INTELLIGENCE COMMITTEE HAS, AFTER A 14 MONTH LONG IN-DEPTH INVESTIGATION, FOUND NO EVIDENCE OF COLLUSION OR COORDINATION BETWEEN THE TRUMP CAMPAIGN AND RUSSIA TO INFLUENCE THE 2016 PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 13, 2018

SEE YOU IN COURT, THE SECURITY OF OUR NATION IS AT STAKE! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 9, 2017

....Also, there is NO COLLUSION! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 30, 2017

"Truly weird," ALL CAPS and, well, everything else about this tweet