Home
 
Choose Your City
Change City

I want news Only from

President Trump

Trump throws shade like a 2nd grade bully: a list

Trump called Comey a "slime ball" today on Twitter, but there's way more where that came from.
By
Sam Brodsky
 Published : April 13, 2018 | Updated : April 13, 2018
Trump calls Comey "slime ball"
Photo: Getty Images

There are many tell-all books about President Trump — ever heard of "Fire and Fury"? (Of course you have.) Former FBI director James Comey is coming out with his own memoir, "A Higher Loyalty: Truth, Lies, and Leadership," next week that touches on the Clinton email investigation, private talks with President Obama and many more "highest-stakes situations" he’s dealt with throughout his career. The book also reportedly paints a slanderous portrait of Trump — which is why the president roasted Comey as a slime ball on Twitter. 

Not only was it Trump’s "great honor" to fire Comey last May, but he’s also accusing the former FBI director of being a "LEAKER" and lying under oath, referring to the June 8 testimony before the Senate Intelligence Committee. Oh, and then there was the use of slime ball.

RelatedArticles
James Comey book tour stops in Boston this spring 03/16/18

Merriam-Webster defines the word — typically written "slimeball" — as "a morally repulsive or odious person." The ever-dependable Urban Dictionary says it's someone — "usually male" — who "treats one like dirt." Ok Trump, we see where you were going with this. 

But it begs the question: can he ever serve an insult like an adult? Or, are these childlike taunts the only ones he can come up with? Aside from "slime ball," here are some more examples of Trump throwing shade like that 2nd grade bully who steals your lunch money and runs away from cooties (he is a germaphobe after all).

Shade thrown on Trump's Twitter account 2nd-grader-style (minus slime ball, of course)

"Dummy dope"

"Stupid" (and "dummy" again)

"Dummy" again!

"Dummy political pundit"

"Dummy writer"

"Dummy reporter"

"Bigger dummy" (also "stupid")

"Sloppy Steve" (and "phony")

"Total phony"

"Dopey"

ALL CAPS

"Truly weird," ALL CAPS and, well, everything else about this tweet

Trump calls Comey "slime ball"

 
Tags:President TrumpJames ComeyTwitter
 
You Might Also Like
Latest News

 
Trending