Stormy Daniels passed lie-detector test about Trump affair

The examiner said there was more than a 99 percent chance she was truthful.

Stormy Daniels passed a 2011 polygraph test over claims she had an affair with Donald Trump, and the examiner said there was more than a 99 percent chance she was being truthful about having unprotected sex with him in 2006, the "Wall Street Journal" reported Tuesday.

The porn star was asked to take a lie-detector test by "In Touch" magazine, which published an interview with her in 2011 but not the test results. The man who administered the polygraph signed a declaration that the test was authentic, the "Journal" said.

In the "In Touch" interview, Daniels said she had sex with Trump after a celebrity golf tournament in Lake Tahoe in 2006, and their tryst lasted for a few years. The sex was "nothing crazy," she said, adding that they did not use condoms and that Trump said, 'Oh, don’t worry about her,' when Daniels asked about his wife Melania, who had given birth to their son, Barron, four months earlier.

Daniels is suing President Trump to void a nondisclosure agreement she signed for $130,000 shortly before the 2016 election. Trump's lawyer, Michael Cohen, said he made the payment. Trump's representatives and the White House have denied the president had an affair with Daniels. At the same time, Trump's lawyers have threatened to sue Daniels for $20 million for violating the agreement 20 times.

Daniels' lawyer, Michael Avenatti, said his client has the right to tell her story. "Long before Mr. Trump announced his candidacy for the presidency, Ms. Clifford passed a lie detector test confirming her relationship with Mr. Trump," Avenatti told NBC News. "Where are his test results claiming otherwise? Where are Mr. Cohen’s test results claiming otherwise? When this is over, the American people will know the truth about the relationship and the cover-up."

Daniels is scheduled to be interviewed on "60 Minutes" this Sunday.

On Tuesday, another model sued to invalidate a nondisclosure agreement she signed about an affair with Trump. Karen McDougall sued American Media Inc., publishers of the "National Enquirer," claiming she was misled about the agreement and wants "to set the record straight." In February, the "New Yorker" reported that the "Enquirer" had bought exclusive rights to McDougall's story but didn't publish it, a practice known as "catch and kill."