President Trump Supreme Court announcement: TV time, how to watch online

President Trump will announce his Supreme Court nominee Monday night and the country will witness who the president will select to become the next Supreme Court Justice. The nominee appointed to the position will fill the seat of Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy who is retiring. The Trump Supreme Court announcement will take place tonight during primetime television.

According to USA Today, the president hoped to make a decision on Sunday but had told reporters that he needed more time.

President Trump said that deciding on the Supreme Court Justice is one of the most important decisions a U.S. president can make in a Tweet Monday morning and the announcement will be made tonight.

Who will Trump pick for Supreme Court Justice?

According to the Associated Press, President Trump’s top four finalists for Supreme Court Justice are federal appeals judges Brett Kavanaugh, Raymond Kethledge, Amy Coney Barrett and Thomas Hardiman, although the president didn’t officially say who they were.

“Let’s say it’s the four people ... they’re excellent, every one,” Trump told reporters Sunday.

The New York Times reports that Senator Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) told President Trump that Judges Raymond M. Kethledge and Thomas M Hardiman are the top two candidates for the position.

President Trump’s Supreme Court announcement tonight could potentially have a serious impact on many topics including gay rights, health care, affirmative action and abortion rights in years to come, which is why many people will watch to see who the president selects as the next Supreme Court Justice.

On Monday, President Trump said he has selected his Supreme Court pick but won't reveal it until Monday night, according to CNN.

How to watch President Trump Supreme Court Announcement live stream

President Trump is set to make his announcement Monday, July 9 at 9 p.m. EST. It will be broadcasted live across major networks including CBS, ABC, NBC and CNN. The live stream of the Supreme Court announcement will be available on C-SPAN and the official White House Facebook page.

According to Variety, several networks will make room for President Trump's Supreme Court announcement, so that means you'll still get to see your favorite shows in their entirety.