Trump conspired to keep affair with Playboy model secret: Report

A former Playboy Playmate has detailed her 2006 affair with Donald Trump, despite a Trump friend's attempt to buy her silence, a new report alleges.

Karen McDougal detailed her alleged affair with Trump in an eight-page document reported on by the New Yorker on Friday. McDougal wrote that she met Trump at a pool party at the Playboy Mansion in 2006. (Trump's wife Melania had recently given birth to son Barron at that time.) Among McDougal's claims: Trump offered to pay her for sex and reimbursed her for travel to avoid a paper trail incriminating him.

There was another component in keeping the affair secret: Just before the 2016 election, McDougal sold exclusive rights to her story to American Media, publisher of the National Enquirer and run by self-described Trump friend David Pecker, for $150,000. The story was never published — a tactic the tabloid industry calls "catch and kill." McDougal now says she regrets the deal: “It took my rights away," she told the New Yorker. "At this point I feel I can’t talk about anything without getting into trouble, because I don’t know what I’m allowed to talk about. I’m afraid to even mention his name.”

But the handwritten document details the affair with the intimacy of a diary. McDougal wrote about their first date: “I was so nervous! I was into his intelligence + charm. Such a polite man,” she wrote. “We talked for a couple hours – then, it was “ON”! We got naked + had sex.” Then, “He offered me money,” she wrote. “I looked at him (+ felt sad) + said, ‘No thanks - I’m not ‘that girl.’ I slept w/you because I like you - NOT for money’ - He told me ‘you are special.’ ”

McDougal also said that Trump promised to buy her an apartment, introduced her to members of his family, and that they had sex during a Lake Tahoe golf tournament (at which former porn star Stormy Daniels, a.k.a. Stephanie Clifford, says she also hooked up with the future president.)

AMI said McDougal was allowed to respond to press inquiries and said they didn't publish the report because they didn't find it credible.

A White House spokesperson said that Trump denied McDougal's account: "This is an old story that is just more fake news. The President says he never had a relationship with McDougal.”