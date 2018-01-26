Trump booed, laughed at in Davos after calling media 'fake news'

According to reporters in attendance there were a lot of "boos and hisses" directed at the president.

President Donald Trump sits with Davos founder Klaus Schwab as he speaks at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland. Credit: Getty Images

President Donald Trump was met with boos at the Davos Economic Forum Friday when he tried to criticize the media by calling it “fake.”

During the annual event, President Trump told founder of the forum Klaus Schwab that he “always seemed to get, for whatever reason, a disproportionate amount of press of media.” Trump goes on to explain to Schwab and audience members about how when he was a businessman he was “always treated really well by the press.” Trump said it wasn’t until he became a politician that the press treated him unfavorably.

“And it wasn’t until I became a politician that I realized how nasty, how mean, how vicious, and how fake the press can be,” the president explained.

President Trump was immediately met with laughter and boos as soon as he made his remarks about the press.

Foreign affairs journalist Ishaan Tharoor said reporters sitting next to him started booing Trump for his comments about the press.

Foreign journos sitting next to me booed Trump's attack on the press. — Ishaan Tharoor (@ishaantharoor) January 26, 2018

Those watching the live stream of the Davos Economic Forum or watching a broadcast on television couldn’t hear the boos but several journalists, reporters and other members of the media in attendance said there were more jeers than cheers for Trump’s remarks about the press.

Boos now for Trump’s attack on the press https://t.co/nAJHEA9qtT — Andrew Beatty (@AndrewBeatty) January 26, 2018

Trump: "It wasn’t until I became a politician that I realized how nasty, how mean, how vicious and how fake the press can be.” The room boos. — Niki Blasina (@NikiBlasina) January 26, 2018

The room boos and hisses @realDonaldTrump when he calls the press vicious, mean, and fake. Reaction from crowd instantaneous and robust. @Davos #WEF18 — Steve Clemons (@SCClemons) January 26, 2018

At Davos, Trump said the stock market would have gone down 50% if Hillary Clinton elected. During Q and A with WEF founder Klaus Schwab, Trump called the news media “vicious” and “fake.” There were boos — Brian Bennett (@ByBrianBennett) January 26, 2018

CNN journalist Jim Acosta added that there were “boos and hisses in the crowd" when Klaus Schwab said Trump has been a victim of “biased interpretations.”

Boos and hisses in Davos crowd as Davos exec chmn Schwab complains Trump has been the victim of “biased interpretations.” — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) January 26, 2018

Earlier Friday, President Trump called a story by The New York Times “fake news” when they reported that he tried to have special counselor Robert Mueller fired in June. “Fake news, folks,” said to reporters. “Fake news. Typical New York Times fake story.”

