Trump booed, laughed at in Davos after calling media 'fake news'

According to reporters in attendance there were a lot of "boos and hisses" directed at the president.
Lenyon Whitaker
 Published : January 26, 2018
President Donald Trump sits with Davos founder Klaus Schwab as he speaks at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland. Credit: Getty Images

President Donald Trump was met with boos at the Davos Economic Forum Friday when he tried to criticize the media by calling it “fake.”

During the annual event, President Trump told founder of the forum Klaus Schwab that he “always seemed to get, for whatever reason, a disproportionate amount of press of media.” Trump goes on to explain to Schwab and audience members about how when he was a businessman he was “always treated really well by the press.” Trump said it wasn’t until he became a politician that the press treated him unfavorably.

“And it wasn’t until I became a politician that I realized how nasty, how mean, how vicious, and how fake the press can be,” the president explained.

President Trump was immediately met with laughter and boos as soon as he made his remarks about the press.

Foreign affairs journalist Ishaan Tharoor said reporters sitting next to him started booing Trump for his comments about the press. 

Those watching the live stream of the Davos Economic Forum or watching a broadcast on television couldn’t hear the boos but several journalists, reporters and other members of the media in attendance said there were more jeers than cheers for Trump’s remarks about the press.

CNN journalist Jim Acosta added that there were “boos and hisses in the crowd" when Klaus Schwab said Trump has been a victim of “biased interpretations.”

Earlier Friday, President Trump called a story by The New York Times “fake news” when they reported that he tried to have special counselor Robert Mueller fired in June. “Fake news, folks,” said to reporters. “Fake news. Typical New York Times fake story.”

