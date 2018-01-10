Trump calls court system 'broken and unfair' after judge blocks Trump's plan to end DACA

The Judge also points out two times where the president was in favor of DACA

President Trump says the U. S court system is "broken and unfair."

Trump’s statement comes after a California federal judge blocked the Trump administration from ending DACA – a program that protects young undocumented immigrants from deportation.

"It just shows everyone how broken and unfair our Court System is when the opposing side in a case (such as DACA) always runs to the 9th Circuit and almost always wins before being reversed by higher courts," the president wrote in a tweet Wednesday morning.

DACA was implemented in 2012 by the Obama Administration and since then, it has protected an estimated 800,000 people who were brought to the United States as children.

Although President Trump directly calls out the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals in his Wednesday morning tweet, it was a different court that issued the ruling on DACA.

On Tuesday, U.S. District Judge William Alsup in San Francisco granted a request made by California and other states to block Trump’s decision to end the program. Judge Alsup believes the program should stay in place while lawsuits against Trump’s decision to end DACA are sorted out and immigrants who currently receive benefits under DACA should continue to renew them.

In Judge Alsup’s ruling to keep DACA active, he cited several reasons for making his decision, including two times President Trump publically expressed his support for the DACA program in September.

“Congress now has 6 months to legalize DACA (something the Obama Administration was unable to do). If they can’t, I will revisit this issue!,” Trump wrote on September 5.

In another tweet made by Trump on September 14, he wrote, “Does anybody really want to throw out good, educated and accomplished young people who have jobs, some serving in the military? Really!.....”

In the United States District Court document, Judge Alsup states in his remarks that he finds it odd that Trump is looking to end a program that he also seems to support. Judge Alsup writes, “we seem to be in the unusual position wherein the ultimate authority over the agency, the Chief Executive, publicly favors the very program the agency has ended.”