Trump dating site allows married users but not gay people

If nothing else, a new dating website for Trump-supporting singles knows its audience.

The slogan "Make dating great again"? Check.

No options for LGBT people? Yup.

Allowing users to set their relationship status as "married"? Naturally.

First reported on this weekend by the UK's Pink News, Trump.Dating is an apparently genuine matchmaking site for the #MAGA set with a few retrograde features. While industry heavy-hitters like OKCupid and Match.com long ago welcomed gay and bisexual singles, you have to identify as straight in your Trump.Dating profile, and although Ashley Madison had previously cornered the market on infidelity, Trump.Dating allows you to list your status as "happily married," "open relationship" or "unhappily married."

The site, which incorporates Trump's hairstyle into its logo and promises to help users "find the America First partner of your dreams," says its exists to help make dating easier for fans of the historically unpopular president. “Dating in 2018 is more of a challenge than ever before, thanks in part to today's polarizing political landscape. It's not uncommon to see messages like 'No Trump supporters or Proud liberal,'” the website says. “Wouldn't it be refreshing to already know that your date roots for the same team?”

The site is owned by Miami-based Friends Worldwide, a company that runs 75 interest-focused dating sites, and it's unclear if there is any affiliation with any group connected to Trump.

But the nationalistic notes constantly struck by the administration are visible throughout Trump.Dating. The Wisconsin Gazette reported that the site once included the phrase "Deport liberals from your love life" (although it's apparently been taken down) and the ethnicity options are unusually specific: Users are given the option of choosing "Scandinavian," "Polynesian," "Eastern European" and "Eskimo," a term that is now considered offensive and inaccurate.

More sophisticated — or at least less overtly racist — Trump dating site have failed to take off or have already come and gone. TrumpSingles.com features a stock image of an upscale couple on its homepage, and stock photos extend to many of the profiles inside. TrumpDating.me folded, while TrumpSupportersMeet.com — a domain purchased by Barry Diller's IAC — never got off the ground.