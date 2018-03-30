Trump has moved on to dissing Tiffany in front of audiences

The president's dig at his youngest daughter, Tiffany Trump, led Twitter to compare her to Meg of "Family Guy."

President Trump can't seem to stop dissing his younger daughter, Tiffany, on Twitter and TV. And now he's doing it in front of crowds.

At an infrastructure talk yesterday in Ohio, Trump was joined by both of his daughters, Tiffany and her older half-sister Ivanka, in a rare simultaneous appearance. He introduced them to the audience . “Speaking of a job well done, we have two of my daughters here today: Ivanka, who is working hard on infrastructure!" he said. "Ivanka ... and Tiffany!"

Trump introduces his daughters: "Ivanka, who is working hard on infrastructure,” and "Tiffany." — Katie Rogers (@katierogers) March 29, 2018

We've been mentally icing that burn ever since, but Tiffany has likely grown an industrial-thick skin about such verbal slights, which have become the passive-aggressive version of a verbal tic for the president. Trump's afterthoughtism dates back at least to a 2004 "New York" magazine profile, when he called Ivanka "a great, great beauty," boasting that "every guy in the country wants to go out with my daughter."

When the reporter wondered if he were being a wee bit preferential, Trump said, “Come on! Daddy’s little girl!” and added, “You know I have another daughter, with Marla, named Tiffany? She’s just a beautiful great kid also. But it’s very separate. When you have separate wives, it’s sort of . . . separate.”

Fast forward to Election Day 2016, when Trump told Fox News that he was proud of Tiffany to a "lesser extent" than his other children. "I'm very proud, because Don and Eric and Ivanka and — you know, to a lesser extent 'cause she just got out of school, out of college — but, uh, Tiffany, who has also been so terrific. They work so hard," he said.

Tiffany Trump, now in law school at Georgetown University, was raised by her mother in California. She is a satellite in the Trump orbit, barely seen around the White House, on the president's Twitter feed, or in the presence of her four half-siblings. Ironically, it was on Twitter that the Poor Tiffany movement was sparked: Users pointed out that Trump was repeatedly using commas to suggest that Ivanka was his only daughter.

Trump himself has reported that the three older Trump children tried to bump Tiffany out of her inheritance. Things seemed to be looking up for her last June, when Tiffany posed in a rare photo with her father. But in October, the president, Ivanka and stepmother Melania Trump forgot her birthday on Twitter, and over the Christmas holiday, she posed for Instagram alone at Mar-a-Lago. Last week, she liked an Instagram album in support of gun control.

The Ohio episode was duly noted on Twitter.

