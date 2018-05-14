Trump forgot something very important in his Mother's Day speech

On Sunday, President Trump wished America a happy Mother's Day, even taking time to thank his mother by name, but a few people slipped his mind: His current wife and two ex-wives.

“My fellow Americans, this Sunday is one of the most important days of the year: Mother’s Day. Since the earlier days of our republic, America’s strength has come from the love and courage and devotion of our mothers,” said Trump in a video message posted to Twitter.

He continued: “My mother was a great person. Her name was Mary MacLeod. She came from Scotland and she met my father when she was very young. They were married for many, many years,” Trump continued. “I learned so much from my mother. She was just incredible. Warm, loving, really smart, could be tough if she had to be, but basically she was a really nice person.”

There was no mention of first lady Melania Trump, the mother of his 12-year-old son Barron; or ex-wives Marla Maples (mother of Tiffany) or Ivana Trump (mother of Don Jr., Eric and Ivanka).

After posting the message, Trump spent the rest of the day on the golf course.

On Monday morning, the first lady was admitted to Walter Reed Medical Center for surgery to treat what her office said was a benign kidney condition, which would require her to be hospitalized for the rest of the week. The office also said that Trump stayed in the White House during the surgery but was expected to visit "soon."

Just last week, the Washington Post reported that the first couple "spend little to no time together." "The Trumps are often apart even during their free time, according to several people who know the couple’s schedules," the paper said. "At Mar-a-Lago on holidays and weekends, the president golfs or dines with politicians, business executives and media personalities on the patio, while Melania is often nowhere to be seen. According to several current and former aides, the president and first lady often do not eat together in the White House either."

On April 26, Trump also neglected to mention Melania on her 48th birthday, tweeting instead about his appearance on "Fox & Friends" that day.