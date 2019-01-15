Burger King flame broils Trump over 'hamberders' tweet

We're not sure what the president is saying here. It almost appears as if he's saying, "Look at what I did!"

Clemson wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (C) eats a fast food hamburger as the 2019 College Football Playoff National Champion Clemson Tigers are welcomed in the State Dining Room of the White House due to the partial government shutdown in Washington.

Guest take fast food hamburgers as the 2019 College Football Playoff National Champion Clemson Tigers are welcomed in Washington.

McDonald's Big Macs are provided due to the partial government shutdown as the 2019 College Football Playoff National Champion Clemson Tigers are welcomed in the State Dining Room of the White House in Washington.

A server places fast food hamburgers provided due to the partial government shutdown as the 2019 College Football Playoff National Champion Clemson Tigers are welcomed in the State Dining Room of the White House in Washington.

Fast food hamburgers are provided due to the partial government shutdown as the 2019 College Football Playoff National Champion are welcomed in the State Dining Room of the White House in Washington.

A Clemson player carries fast food hamburgers provided due to the partial government shutdown as the 2019 College Football Playoff National Champion Clemson Tigers are welcomed in the State Dining Room of the White House in Washington.

President Donald Trump shows fast food for the 2019 College Football Playoff National Champion Clemson Tigers in the State Dining Room of the White House in Washington.

President Donald Trump speaks in front of fast food provided for the 2019 College Football Playoff National Champion Clemson Tigers due to the partial government shutdown in the State Dining Room of the White House in Washington.

President Trump served tables of fast food to the Clemson Tigers during their visit to the White House. He later took to Twitter to say that he paid for the meal. In the president's initial tweet he made a typo and misspelled hamburgers as "hamberders." Twitter reacted to his mistake and Burger King chimed in.

President Trump served-up a fast food feast complete with pizza and fast food items from McDonald’s Wendy’s and Burger King to the visiting Clemson Tigers, who won the U.S. college football championship on Monday. Photos show tables upon tables of fast food on silver platters. There french fries in paper cups. The White House chefs who would normally prepare real meals are furloughed and are home without pay.

According to the White House, President Trump paid for the food, adding that it’s “great American food.”

"We have pizzas, we have 300 hamburgers, many, many french fries, all of our favorite foods,” President Trump told reporters.

The president took to Twitter Tuesday morning to tweet about his great deed and mention that he paid for it all, but the Typo in Trump’s Tweet sparked a reaction from Burger King.

Here’s a video I shot of President Trump showing off his 300 hamburgers. pic.twitter.com/P06S6I5w07 — Hunter Walker (@hunterw) January 14, 2019

Twitter reacts to Donald Trump 'hamberders' tweet

Great being with the National Champion Clemson Tigers last night at the White House, Trump tweeted Tuesday morning. “Because of the Shutdown, I served them massive amounts of Fast Food (I paid), over 1000 hamberders etc. Within one hour, it was all gone. Great guys and big eaters!”

President Trump spelled hamburgers as “hamberders” and Twitter took notice and did not hesitate to let him know about it. The president deleted the tweet and reposted it with the correct spelling, but it was too late. Within seconds the president was blasted for his spelling error.

You know these #hamberders are quite similar to the ones they have at Krusty Burger pic.twitter.com/R1pmOKfXzF — Jason Firestein (@GolfingEsq) January 15, 2019

One person took the time to point out the spacing of the keys and said his spelling was by choice.

The sad thing is, as soon as I saw #hamberders was trending, I knew exactly what had happened. — Kimber Lofgren (@KimberLofgren) January 15, 2019

That face when you see all the #Hamberders laid out in front of you pic.twitter.com/egfhtzquPs — Barbigerous BBQ Bellwether (@BrandonL_Webb) January 15, 2019

Burger King responds to Trump typo

Burger King decided to chime in on Trump’s “hamberders” tweet. The fast-food chain took to Twitter to respond. “Due to a large order placed yesterday, we're all out of hamberders. Just serving hamburgers today.”

due to a large order placed yesterday, we're all out of hamberders.

just serving hamburgers today. — Burger King (@BurgerKing) January 15, 2019

Of course, this isn’t the first time the president was blasted for making a typo on Twitter. In May 2017, President Tump had the world guessing when he typed “covfefe” in a tweet.