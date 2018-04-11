Trump has moved from rage tweeting to rage eating

President Trump is not taking the FBI raid on his lawyer's office particularly well, spending most of his time brooding, eating and watching TV.

That's according to a report in The New York Times, which says the president had a "meltdown" over the Monday raid at the Rockefeller Center office of Michael Cohen, in which electronic communications were seized. It was not related to the Mueller/Russia investigation, but rather the $130,000 Cohen paid to porn star Stormy Daniels to keep her quiet about a sexual encounter with Trump in 2006. The contribution may have violated federal election law, and Cohen may be charged with bank fraud and wire fraud, among other crimes.

The Times says the president was on low boil all weekend about the Mueller investigation, and "engaged in few activities outside dinner at the Trump International Hotel." The hotel, which is the subject of an emoluments lawsuit a district judge just allowed to proceed, is apparently not a headache for the president yet. It wasn't reported exactly what he ate there, although his love for well-done steaks with ketchup, 2,400-calorie McDonald's meals and twice the ice cream of everyone else at his table is well documented.

On Mar. 3, Bloomberg News reported the president was on a diet of White House salads after his checkup with White House physician Ronny Jackson, who advised him to lose 10 to 15 pounds. At that point, Trump hadn't been seen eating a burger in two weeks. That is apparently out the window.

When not at dinner, Trump was reportedly watching Fox News segments about a "deep state" conspiracy against his presidency and becoming "unglued." He angrily said that three officials should be fired: Attorney General Jeff Sessions, Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein and FBI Director Christopher Wray. The president was talked down, but his mood did not improve.

Trump was unusually succinct on Twitter, commenting Tuesday, "Attorney–client privilege is dead!," followed by another message: "A TOTAL WITCH HUNT!!!"