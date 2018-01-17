Trump Hotel D.C. receives 'sh-thole' reviews and one-star ratings on Yelp

The reviews have come after President Trump allegedly used the word to describe Haiti and countries from Africa.

The Trump International Hotel in Washington, D.C. usually has an average Yelp rating of 4 out of 5 stars, but people have recently swarmed the site to leave “shithole” comments and one-star ratings, bringing Trump’s hotel down to two stars.

People decided to troll Trump International Hotel on Yelp in response to reports of President Trump using the word “shithole” to describe Haiti and African countries during a recent meeting to discuss immigration with lawmakers. After it was reported that the comments were made, President Trump has faced backlash and sparked international outrage.

According to Yelp, the business is currently being monitored by their support team for “content related to media reports.” The company placed a message at the top of the Trump International Hotel page.

It appears that hundreds of people have used “shithole” and other words in the review section for the hotel.

Antonia N. from Fairfax, Virginia wrote:

“I used to love this amazing building and then Trump moved in and turned it into a total shithole! Bigly! Projecting the owner's amazingly thought out and eloquent quotes on the front is just brilliant though. Watch out for pussy grabbers in the hallway.”

Others, like Lindsay M. from Arlington, Virgina, just wrote, “What a sh*t hole” five times and left a one-star rating.

Michael W. of Lincoln, New England thinks everything about the Trump International Hotel in Washinton, D.C is sh-t.

Trump International Hotel Yelp Reviews

If you visit the Trump International Hotel D.C. Yelp page, you'll see hundreds of people left similar remarks about the hotel.

“These media storms are complicated situations that create a dilemma for Yelp, but we’ve chosen to take a strong and consistent stance on managing them,” a spokesperson said to CNN in a statement.

Earlier in the week, multimedia artist Robin Bell of Bell Visuals created a “Sh*thole Projection” and projected it onto the front of the Trump International Hotel in Washington, D.C in protest against Trump.