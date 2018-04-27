The Trump look-alike you'll never be able to unsee

We’ll cut right to the chase because this news is of the utmost importance. A 64-year-old potato farmer from Spain is getting viral attention across messaging apps and social platforms for her striking resemblance to the president. Introducing Dolores Leis Antelo, Trump look-alike:

All the buzz: Trump look-alike revealed

Newsweek reported that the now-viral photo was taken for Dolores' local paper, La Voz de Galicia, when she was being interview about her work as a rural farmer in the district of Cabana de Bergantinos.

She leads a simple life with her husband of 40 years, never having moved outside of Cabana de Bergantinos. And the woman apparently doesn't even own a cellphone.

"I have never been curious to have one, but I do look at what my daughters show me," the Trump look-alike told La Voz de Galicia. "They say this picture will make me famous, but I don’t get why."

The journalist who first posted the Trump look-alike photo, Paula Vazquez, told Spanish newsite Faro de Vigo, "Dolores was going to her farm to pick some cabbages. So I talked with her for a while, while a girlfriend was taking pictures of her, I took the opportunity to take another one [photo] with my cellphone."

Vazquez claims that, upon sharing the picture on her Instagram and Facebook pages, she initially didn't see the resemblance. She also claims Dolores is "charmed" by the comparison.

As Newsweek related, orange dust in the air — due to the dry climate — could explain why she appears to have an indisputably "Trump" trait: that orange hue to her skin. (Or, it could just be from her days working in the sun, as TIME noted.)

In Dolores' opinion, it's all about the 'do. "My photo seems to have traveled far," she told La Voz de Galicia. "I say it is because of the color of my hair."

One Instagram user noticed a difference: she has "bigger hands."