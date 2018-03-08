Trump allegedly rejected dark-skinned contestants if there were 'too many' at Miss Universe pageants

President Trump once said he would reject pageant contestants if they were too many dark-skinned women, according to a new book that reveals explicit details about Trump’s trip to Russia for the Miss Universe pageant in 2013.

An excerpt from the upcoming book, “Russian Roulette: The Inside Story of Putin’s War on America and the Election of Donald Trump” by Isikoff and David Corn reveals a story about how Trump used to have a personal preference of the what kind of women he wanted to see participate in the Miss Universe Pageant. According to the excerpt, Trump allegedly made a claim that he would reject women-of-color contestants from participating in the 2013 Miss Universe pageant if they were too dark-skinned or looked too ethnic.

According to a Miss Universe staffer, Trump would get rid of finalists and replace them with others that he favored. “If there were too many women of color, he would make changes,” according to a staffer that was not named in the excerpt. Another Miss Universe staffer shared a similar story. “He often thought a woman was too ethnic or too dark-skinned. He had a particular type of woman he thought was a winner. Others were too ethnic. He liked a type.” According to the staffer, Trump would also reject women who “snubbed is advances.”

Donald Trump, 2012 Miss Universe winner Olivia Culpo and boyfriend Nick Jonas at the 2013 Miss Universe pageant in Russia. Credit: Getty Images

Trump’s private room at Miss Universe pageant

According to pageant staffers, Trump would watch videos of the finalists in his private room backstage and review the judge’s decisions before the final telecast. The book excerpt notes that Trump would particularly watch the footage of women wearing gowns and swimsuits to assist him with judging.

You can read the full excerpt here.

The book it is set to be released on March 13 and it’s available for preorder.