Trump misses his old life, claims ex-wife Ivana

Oh, and she talks about her beef with Melania too.

You might remember last month when Ivana Trump dubbed herself the “real first lady” during an interview with Good Morning America. Now, the Czech Republic native who recently published a tell-all memoir, Raising Trump, says her former husband misses his old life (because she would know).

Ivana appeared on Ireland’s The Ray D’Arcy Show and was asked if she thinks Trump will run for office again in 2020 despite the fact that Republican officials aren’t convinced. Her reply? “I think he’s missing a little bit of his old life.” So, basically, no.

“You know, he was in Trump Tower, and he would go to Mar-a-Lago, he would go to play golf on Westchester and things like that,” the 68-year-old told host Ray D’Arcy. “Now, from 8 o’clock in the morning to midnight, he’s working, working, working and everybody shoves at him the problem[s] of the country.”

“I don’t envy him,” Ivana continued. “I think he must be freaking exhausted.” (True.)

In regards to her claim last month to being the “real first lady,” Ivana wanted to clarify. What she meant to say was, “I’m first Trump lady,” and well…in this respect she's right. We'll give her that.

Ivana, mother to Donald Jr., Eric and Ivanka, was the first woman to marry the 45th president. The two split up after nearly 15 years (1977-1993) due to Trump’s affair with Marla Maples, whom he married — then divorced — soon after in 1999.

Ivana went on to tell D’Arcy that the real “real first lady,” Melania, “went bananas” over the statement.

Ivana Trump responds to the fallout with Melania after Ivana apparently declared herself the real first lady. Asked if Melania is doing a good job 'I thinks she's trying her best' .... #raydarcy pic.twitter.com/SiQI9peYHB — The Ray D'Arcy Show (@RTERayDarcyShow) November 25, 2017

Melania, who has been Trump’s wife since 2005, refuted Ivana’s words back in October as “attention-seeking and self-serving noise,” reports CNN.

But Ivana doesn't seem bothered by the public tension. “I have no idea how it sparked,” Ivana said. “I have no idea why, but I am definitely first Trump lady. I was married to Donald. I have three kids with him, and I have no idea why she resents it. Let’s leave it at that. Who cares.”

As Ivana says in her ever-so-appropriate First Wives Club (1996) appearance: "Ladies, you have to be strong and independent. And remember, don't get mad, get everything."