Trump allegedly was not interested in learning about the Constitution

Former Trump campaign aide Sam Nunberg was ordered to explain the Constitution to Donald Trump during the beginning of his 2016 presidential campaign and Trump just wasn’t interested in learning about it according to a new book about the White House.

Nunberg, who served as an advisor to Donald Trump during his campaign told journalist and author Michael Wolff that he was “sent to explain the Constitution” to Donald Trump and according to Nunberg, Trump wasn’t so enthusiastic about it.

"I got as far as the Fourth Amendment before his finger is pulling down on his lip and his eyes are rolling back in his head," Nunberg said in an excerpt from Wolff’s forthcoming book, “Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House.”

In the book, Wolff shares explicit details about all the chaos in the Oval Office and follows Trump’s path from the start of his presidential campaign through his first year in office as the president.

According to New York Magazine, Wolff was given exclusive access to Trump’s campaign over a period of 18 months — from Election Day to this past October. During that time, he conducted more than 200 interviews with many officials within Trump’s administration.

While it is unclear what Trump was thinking when he allegedly rolled his eyes at Nunberg’s lesson about the Constitution, it could be related to the theory that Trump wasn’t really interested in being the president in the first place.

In the excerpt published by New York Magazine, Wolff also points out that neither Kellyanne Conway nor his son-in-law, Jared Kushner thought Trump would become president of the United States. And according to Wolff’s book, Trump was shocked when he found out he was going to become the 45th president of the United States. According to Wolff, President-elect Donald Trump “looked as if he had seen a ghost.” He adds that Melania was in tears that night, but adds her tears were not tears of joy.

Since taking office President Trump has been scrutinized for violating the United States Constitution.

In November 2017, The New York Times listed a “small sampling” of how President Trump violated the Bill of Rights from what he has said in tweets, speeches or interviews over the past two years, suggesting that the president needs to pay attention to the Constitution.

Michael Wolff's book, “Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House,” hits the shelves on January 9.