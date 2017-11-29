Trump still believes Barack Obama was not born in United States

According to a senator, the president has revived the birther conspiracy theory about former president Barack Obama.

President Trumps still believes that former President Barack Obama was not born in the United States and continues to espouse birtherism conspiracy theories behind closed doors, according to a report by the New York Times.

A senator told the publication that President Trump is still holding on to the conspiracy theory surrounding former president Obama’s actual birthplace.

The senator, who wished not to have their name disclosed, told the New York Times that President Trump “has had a hard time letting go of his claim that Mr. Obama was not born in the United States.” The unnamed senator told the Times that he “chuckled” when he heard President Trump reignite the racist conspiracy theories about whether Obama was born in the U.S.

Trump has held conversations behind closed doors concerning former President Barack Obama’s birthplace and the authenticity of his actual birth certificate, the New York Times reports. These conspiracy theories have become known as birtherism.

Trump has always questioned the legitimacy of Obama’s birth records and has asserted, on several occasions, that Obama was born outside of the United States and was ineligible to be president of the United States. In 2012, Trump claimed an “extremely credible source” called his office to let him know that then-President Barack Obama’s birth certificate was not real.

“An 'extremely credible source' has called my office and told me that @BarackObama's birth certificate is a fraud,” Trump wrote in a tweet in August 2012.

An 'extremely credible source' has called my office and told me that @BarackObama's birth certificate is a fraud. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 6, 2012

On several occasions, Barack Obama has provided his birth certificate as proof he was born in the U.S. In fact, Obama’s long-form birth certificate is available for everyone to see on the Obama White House archival site. Obama was born on August 4, 1961, in Honolulu, Hawaii.

Barack Obama official birth certificate

In September 2016, Trump let go of the conspiracy theory and admitted that President Obama was born in the United States, although he never apologized to him for his accusations. Well, that is until now.