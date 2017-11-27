Home
 
President Trump

Trump is dumping the Soho Hotel after 11-year slump

trump real estate soho hotel
Photo: Trump Soho; Donald Trump via Wikimedia Commons

New York City has never, barring perhaps a short stretch of the go-go ’80s, been Trump country. But the Trump Organization’s high-profile Midtown properties blend with the area’s flow of international money and glamour-seeking tourists. Much further downtown, the Trump Soho condominium/hotel at 246 Spring Street has been at best a minor embarrassment in the neighborhood since the ambitious announcement of its birth on Donald J. Trump’s TV show “The Apprentice” 11 years ago. Now, what was launched as “an awe-inspiring masterpiece,” is being severed from the Trump fold, the New York Times reports. In addition to poor economic performance, the 46-story luxury hotel has attracted opposition from locals since its arrival, protests during Trump’s candidacy and scrutiny after the election due to its ties to a Russian dealmaker.

Get all the details from 6sqft...

 
By
Michelle Cohen
 Published : November 27, 2017
Tags:Donald TrumpReal EstateNew York City
 
