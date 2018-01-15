Trump retweets man who took 'Rape Melania' sign to rally

The alt-right figure was also behind the pizzagate hoax.

President Trump's Twitter gaffes continued over the weekend, when he retweeted a far-right conspiracy theorist who once carried a "Rape Melania" sign at a rally.

On Saturday, Trump retweeted Jack Posobiec, a conservative who is best known as one of the architects of the "pizzagate" hoax. A supporter and frequent retweeter of the president, Posobiec was once photographed carrying the "Rape Melania" sign at an anti-Trump protest in an attempt to discredit members of the left, BuzzFeed reported.

Trump RT'd Jack Posobiec tonight.



Here's Posobiec in Nov., holding up a "Rape Melania" sign.



(Trying to discredit anti-Trump protesters.) pic.twitter.com/6XRiSGGplk — Caroline O. (@RVAwonk) August 15, 2017

In the Tweet the president shared, Posobiec wrote, “Dick Durbin called Trump racist for wanting to end chain migration. Here's a video of Dick Durbin calling for an end to chain migration."

Posobiec included a video link that did not show Durbin calling for an end to chain migration. Instead, it was a clip of Durbin saying that an extension of the DREAM Act would not lead to chain migration. Trump has threatened to end the practice, which allows immigrants to America to sponsor their family members for citizenship.

Dick Durbin called Trump racist for wanting to end chain migration.



Here's a video of Dick Durbin calling for an end to chain migration https://t.co/xcbXT4UH8Q — Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) January 14, 2018

Durbin is at the epicenter of the latest controversy to engulf the Trump presidency. He attended a bipartisan meeting about an immigration deal last Thursday, in which Trump referred to Haiti and African nations as "shithole countries." In an on-camera interview, Durbin confirmed that Trump made the remarks and called them "hate-filled, vile and racist."

On Monday, Trump lashed out at Durbin. "Senator Dicky Durbin totally misrepresented what was said at the DACA meeting. Deals can’t get made when there is no trust! Durbin blew DACA and is hurting our Military," he tweeted.

Senator Dicky Durbin totally misrepresented what was said at the DACA meeting. Deals can’t get made when there is no trust! Durbin blew DACA and is hurting our Military. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 15, 2018

Over the weekend, it was reported that Trump telephoned advisers and allies to ask how they thought his "shithole countries" remark would go over with his base. CNN referred to it as a "victory lap."

In terms of retweets, Trump keeps stepping in it. After he retweeted fake videos posted by the leader of the far-right Britain First party, Jayda Franzen — who was later banned from Twitter for hate speech — Trump was criticized by British Prime Minister Theresa May, touching off a diplomatic breach between the two countries that has continue to widen.